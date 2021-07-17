Having so much loss in my life allowed me to help so many people: Tash Reddy





Bereavement and trauma specialist Tash Reddy says she has been able to turn her pain into power by helping other women who are dealing with grief

She has experienced great losst in her life, including the death of her first husband and suffering devasting miscarriages

Reddy is also an outspoken rape survivor and activist and believes that her life has been deliberately purposed

Bereavement and trauma specialist Tash Reddy says she has been able to use her pain to define her purpose in life.

Reddy became a widow when she lost her first husband in a car accident in 2007, leaving her as a single mother to a toddler and pregnant with her second child.

She suffered a miscarriage a week after her husband's death.

Reddy created the organisation Widowed South Africa to help other widows dealing with grief.

She later remarried and had her second child.

The former journalist was raped by a male nurse in 2017 after she was admitted to a Durban hospital for an investigative procedure to check for possible cancer in her abdomen.

She says her rape ordeal has allowed her to become a voice for others and to find her innate strength.

Reddy believes that the tragedies and traumas she's experienced in her life have enabled her to help people around the world.

When I look back at my life, I think it was purposed, it was deliberately purposed. When I look at all the things I went through, having so much loss in my life allowed me to help so many people who around the world have experienced loss. Tash Reddy, Founder of Widowed International; bereavement and trauma specialist

I think things happened to me just because I have a voice, and I'm not afraid to make that voice heard. Tash Reddy, Founder of Widowed International; bereavement and trauma specialist

I think the lowest point for me was when my husband died and I had lost everything, including the baby. Tash Reddy, Founder of Widowed International; bereavement and trauma specialist

I decided to stop being an echo and following people's voices that told me my life was over, I'd amount to nothing and nothing would be happy again. I decided to be my own voice and make my own rules. Tash Reddy, Founder of Widowed International; bereavement and trauma specialist

In many ways, I even attribute everything I am now to him [my son] in many ways. Tash Reddy, Founder of Widowed International; bereavement and trauma specialist

I always live in honour of my late husband even now, even though I'm married again, I honour him with everything I have inside me. Tash Reddy, Founder of Widowed International; bereavement and trauma specialist