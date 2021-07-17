'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso





He is well-known for his music, but Kyle Deutsch is a man of many talents

The former Idols SA contestant is also an award-winning chiropractor and soccer player

Durban-based artist Kyle Deutsch says he's never had any trouble juggling his music with his career as an award-winning chiropractor.

Deutsch says music was "just a hobby" for him until he went on Idols South Africa back in 2014.

The musician and healthcare practitioner says having multiple income streams has helped him survive as the entertainment industry struggles during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He tells CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King that chiropractics was the only thing he wanted to pursue after high school, aside from a career as a pro footballer.

He chats about his upcoming music and the business side of the industry in the audio above.

We're still doing chiropractics and we're still treating patients and improving lives in that regard. Kyle Deutsch, musician and chiropractor

It is something that I still do on the daily, and I suppose do more so now with the lockdown and no gigs. Kyle Deutsch, musician and chiropractor

It's things that I'm both good at... It does make it easier to transition between the two... It's not like I have to change my psyche to become the other person. Kyle Deutsch, musician and chiropractor