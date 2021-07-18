Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo
- SA's wheelchair tennis superstar Kgothatso Montjane says her sights are now set on the Tokyo Paralympics taking place in August
- Montjane made history last week as SA's first black woman to reach a Wimbledon final
- Although she did not win the title, Montjane says the prestigious tennis tournament was a great learning experience for her
Celebrated South African wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane says she's focusing all her energy on preparing for the Tokyo Paralympics scheduled to take place between 24 August and 5 September.
Montjane made South Africa proud last week when she reached both the singles and doubles finals at Wimbledon.
Although she didn't win, the athlete says she will use the experience to help her get ready for Tokyo.
"I've learned so much. I can go forward and see how I grow from there", she tells CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King.
Montjane revealed that her coach resigned just before she left for Wimbledon but the Limpopo-born player did not allow it to throw her off her game.
'We'll see after Tokyo if we get a new coach" she says.
It was an exciting moment for me, even though I'm disappointed with the result. But overall, I'm happy to have pushed to the last match.Kgothatso Montjane, Wheelchair tennis player
When I joined this sport, I knew nothing about this sport. I knew nothing about the Grand Slams... I didn't even know what Wimbledon was. I never dreamt of it, I was just having fun.Kgothatso Montjane, Wheelchair tennis player
I took this [Wimbledon] tournament as one of those tournaments to prepare for Tokyo.Kgothatso Montjane, Wheelchair tennis player
I've been to Japan but not Tokyo as a city. I'm looking forward to it... I'll keep working on that and preparing for the conditions.Kgothatso Montjane, Wheelchair tennis player
This year for me, every tournament I've been playing was to prepare for Tokyo.Kgothatso Montjane, Wheelchair tennis player
