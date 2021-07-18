Many people in 35-49 age bracket receiving valid EVDS appointment slots: WC govt
- Many people in the 35-49 age cohort are getting vaccinated
- The Western Cape government says the EVDS is scheduling valid appointment slots, but the initial plan was to only vaccinate this group from 1 August
- Provincial officials say people with valid appointments won't be turned away, however, vaccinating over-60s will still be a top priority
The Western Cape government has confirmed that the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) is scheduling valid appointment slots for some people within the 35-49 age cohort.
In a statement, the provincial goverment says it will not be turning anyone away if they have a valid appointment SMS, provided that there is enough capacity at the vaccine site.
People in the 35-49 age cohort have been getting vaccinated sooner than provincial officials had planned after vaccine registrations opened this week.
Some have joined walk-in queues at private vaccine sites while others have received appointment slots via the EVDS.
Earlier this week, Western Cape officials asked the 35-49 group to wait until 1 August for their jabs, but it seems the provincial government has now changed its tune.
RELATED: Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated
The province says it will honour all valid appointments, but warns that 35-49 walk-ins will not be guaranteed a vaccine.
Even though appointments will be honoured, we are not able to guarantee our over 35-year-old walk-in clients that they can be vaccinated on the day given the supplies that we have in hand. We ask for your patience and understanding.Western Cape Government
Officials have stressed that the first priority will be vaccinating people 60 years and older requiring their first dose of Pfizer vaccine.
The second priority will be people 60 years and older requiring their second dose of Pfizer.
This will be followed by people aged 50-59 years requiring their first dose of Pfizer shot.
And the people aged 35-49 years with a valid appointment SMS, requiring their first dose of Pfizer vaccine, will be last on the priority list.
