Andile Gaelesiwe on new memoir, healing after sexual trauma and SA rape culture





TV host and social activist Andile Gaelesiwe recently launched her memoir titled "Remembering"

In the book, Gaelesiwe opens up about being raped by her biological father and surviving other incidents of sexual abuse

The prominent sexual rights campaigner says healing from sexual trauma is not a linear process

Listen to her in-depth conversation with Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King in the audio above

: Andile Gaelesiwe tells her story in her memoir "Remembering".

Media personality and sexual rights campaigner Andile Gaelesiwe says the process of writing her book and recounting her sexual abuse was a powerful and cathartic experience.

Gaelesiwe has written a memoir titled "Remembering", which has been published by Tafelberg Publishers.

In the book, the TV presenter opens up about being raped by her biological father when was just 11 years old - an incident that was neither the first nor the last time she was violated in her life.

Gaelesiwe says she was initially reluctant to write the book because she would have to recall all the trauma she endured.

"It meant that I had to go to go back to all those places and all those experiences and recount them", she tells CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King.

Gaelesiwe says she started the Open Disclosure Foundation to help other rape survivors on their healing journeys.

"That's the work that heals me. Healing somebody else heals me", she adds.

I didn't feel that I was strong enough. I was afraid. I didn't know that the work that I had done over the years to heal myself and open my foundation had actually laid the ground work for me to actually write and recount everything. Andile Gaelesiwe, media personality and activist

Healing is a continuous process... It's something that we have to do until we die because we are going to get triggered. Andile Gaelesiwe, media personality and activist

The thing about sexual violence is that it does not only mean the physical violation, but everything else in your life gets tainted by it, including relationships. Andile Gaelesiwe, media personality and activist

It's my story. It's my recounting of the events. And if you were present and you saw it whatever way, you write your own book. This is how I saw it. This is how I felt about it. This is how I reacted to it and how it shaped me. Andile Gaelesiwe, media personality and activist

The reason I had to call this book 'Remembering' and why it took me so long to agree to write it was because... I wasn't sure. That was my experience in 2017 when I had to go open a case against my dad, because I had found out that he had been raping other people. The case was so old, over 20 years, and the first person I told was my grandmother and she's no longer alive. So, remembering everything and putting everything into perspective was the most powerful and cathartic experience I'd gone through. Andile Gaelesiwe, media personality and activist