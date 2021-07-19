Taxi talks continue on Monday, commuters urged to stay safe as death toll climbs





6 people killed last week in taxi violence brings the death toll to 80 this year

Transport Minister, Western Cape Transport MEC, Cata, Codeta, and Santaco weekend talks to continue on Monday

There has been no resolution and taxi commuters are encouraged to stay home until the taxi violence is resolved

Six people killed last week bring deaths due to taxi violence death toll this year to 80.

The National Transport Minister, provincial transport MEC and representatives from Cata, Codeta, and Santaco have been in tense talks about bringing peace to the continued violence in the sector that continues to see shootings despite a peace deal brokered last week.

The meetings continued on Sunday night and are expected to resume on Monday but for commuters using taxis to get to work, this means danger remains.

There has been no resolution regarding the taxi violence and this means that as of Monday morning commuters' lives remain at risk.

Please consider jetting your staff to remain home while this is resolved. I implore taxi commuters to stay home and stay safe until this has been resolved. Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

Journalist Velani Ludidi and Western Cape Transport MEC, Daylin Mitchell speak to Refilwe Moloto about the impact of escalating taxi violence on commuters and extended peace talks by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and major role-players in the sector.

Ludidi seems taxis have vowed not to provide service and he adds they do not seem to have come to an interim agreement.

It is frustrating and there is just no end to this. As I am speaking to you messages are coming in that those who are using private transport are being intimidated from doing that. Velani Ludidi, Journalist - Weekend Argus

There are taxi drives who were members of Cata and when they crossed the floor to join Codeta, for example, they have lost their permits and want them back, he says.

Issues of oversaturated routes and questions around the issuing of permits to the various taxi associations seem to be the key problem.

No one seems to want to compromise here. Velani Ludidi, Journalist - Weekend Argus

We are dealing with greedy and selfish individuals. Velani Ludidi, Journalist - Weekend Argus

My colleague was in Mfuleni this morning. No taxis available, this is the same in other parts of Cape Town like Strand, Langa, Khayelitsha https://t.co/I1xEajrmIL — Veve (@LudidiVelani) July 19, 2021

I have been receiving these reports that staff transport are getting attacked for picking up staff in Langa https://t.co/8erkcnMkPa — Veve (@LudidiVelani) July 19, 2021

All resources are used to ensure commuters and drivers are kept safe. Law enforcement is assigned to the hotspot areas Daylin Mitchell, Transport MEC - Western Cape

Mitchell says that the arbitration is only in two weeks' time.

We are looking for a commitment from the industry to find some kind of middle ground in the interim. Daylin Mitchell, Transport MEC - Western Cape

It is no longer just operators in the crossfire, it is innocent people Daylin Mitchell, Transport MEC - Western Cape

We cannot be controlled by illegal operators who try to control the routes. Daylin Mitchell, Transport MEC - Western Cape

Permits are provided on a supply and demand basis, and if a group is oversubscribed then the law will be enforced, he says.