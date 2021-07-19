Taxi talks continue on Monday, commuters urged to stay safe as death toll climbs

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:07
Life Esidimeni inquest to start today, FIVE years after 144 deaths
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Julia Chaskalson - Comms officer at Section27
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:15
Responsible use of Social Media during a crisis
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:41
A “workplace” on fire – effects on businesses, employees, and what they’re legally allowed to do to
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Phetheni Nkuna - Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 09:52
SAITA: Informal traders condemn unrest and calls on Govt for support
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rosheda Muller - President at South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA)
Today at 10:05
BBC News & Views
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rich Preston
Today at 10:15
Businesses under strain & hope for the future
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gareth Kemp - MD at Under Armour SA
Today at 10:30
Chapaza water battery could help water-stressed communities in SA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 11:05
HIV infection increases risk of severe and critical COVID-19
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Matshidiso Moeti - Regional Director for Africa at World Health Organisation
Innocentia Somagaca - Member of the Western Cape Provincial Advisory Committee at NACOSA Networking HIV&AIDS Community of South Africa
Today at 11:30
IN FOCUS CIPC
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rory Voller - Deputy Commissioner at Companies And Intellectual Property Commission (Cipc)
Today at 16:20
Law abiding must take ownership
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Andile Gaelesiwe on new memoir, healing after sexual trauma and SA rape culture Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to media personality and activist Andile Gaelesiwe about her new book "Remembering". 18 July 2021 1:34 PM
Ramaphosa thanks citizens for using Mandela Day to clean up and rebuild SA President Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked South Africans for uniting to clean up and rebuild communities affected by week-long looting... 18 July 2021 11:52 AM
Many people in 35-49 age bracket receiving valid EVDS appointment slots: WC govt The Western Cape Health Department says provincial health teams will not turn anyone away who has a valid appointment SMS to get v... 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa thanks citizens for using Mandela Day to clean up and rebuild SA President Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked South Africans for uniting to clean up and rebuild communities affected by week-long looting... 18 July 2021 11:52 AM
'This attempted insurrection has failed' - President Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa says the past weeks events was a deliberate well-orchestrated coordinated attack on the country. 16 July 2021 8:59 PM
WATCH LIVE AT 8.30PM: President Ramaphosa to address nation Friday 16 July President Cyril Ramaphosa will talk to South Africans about the unrest that has wracked the nation this past week. 16 July 2021 5:54 PM
View all Politics
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital. 16 July 2021 4:00 PM
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!' Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times. 15 July 2021 9:03 PM
Youngsters from SA's Field Band Foundation step in to clean up looted mall 'Yes we can!' The Money Show talks to the FBF's Paul Mongwe about preparing young people to play a constructive role in SA. 15 July 2021 8:30 PM
View all Business
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Tips on how to look after your mental health and exist in a positive mindspace Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to registered clinical psychologist Duduzile Maphanga about taking care of your menta... 17 July 2021 10:56 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 16 July 2021 5:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Sport
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 19 July 2021 6:00 AM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 10:03 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
[OPINION] Why there is light at the end of the tunnel, South Africa John Maytham talks to Freedom of Law's Executive Officer Nicole Fritz who believes a commitment to rule of law is a sign of hope. 16 July 2021 4:12 PM
John Maytham reads Mike Abel’s open letter to 'I told you so' expats Mike Abel (of M&C Saatchi Abel) penned a moving open letter (which Maytham read) to a certain segment of South Africans abroad. 16 July 2021 2:48 PM
[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week. 16 July 2021 12:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Taxi talks continue on Monday, commuters urged to stay safe as death toll climbs

19 July 2021 6:51 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Taxis

Refilwe Moloto talks to Weekend Argus reporter Velani Ludidi and W Cape Transport MEC Daylen Mitchell about the latest reports.
  • 6 people killed last week in taxi violence brings the death toll to 80 this year
  • Transport Minister, Western Cape Transport MEC, Cata, Codeta, and Santaco weekend talks to continue on Monday
  • There has been no resolution and taxi commuters are encouraged to stay home until the taxi violence is resolved
Taxis blocking the road amid a taxi strike in Gauteng by Santaco on 22 June 2020. Picture: @Boetie_majozi/Twitter.

Six people killed last week bring deaths due to taxi violence death toll this year to 80.

The National Transport Minister, provincial transport MEC and representatives from Cata, Codeta, and Santaco have been in tense talks about bringing peace to the continued violence in the sector that continues to see shootings despite a peace deal brokered last week.

The meetings continued on Sunday night and are expected to resume on Monday but for commuters using taxis to get to work, this means danger remains.

There has been no resolution regarding the taxi violence and this means that as of Monday morning commuters' lives remain at risk.

Please consider jetting your staff to remain home while this is resolved. I implore taxi commuters to stay home and stay safe until this has been resolved.

Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

Journalist Velani Ludidi and Western Cape Transport MEC, Daylin Mitchell speak to Refilwe Moloto about the impact of escalating taxi violence on commuters and extended peace talks by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and major role-players in the sector.

Ludidi seems taxis have vowed not to provide service and he adds they do not seem to have come to an interim agreement.

It is frustrating and there is just no end to this. As I am speaking to you messages are coming in that those who are using private transport are being intimidated from doing that.

Velani Ludidi, Journalist - Weekend Argus

There are taxi drives who were members of Cata and when they crossed the floor to join Codeta, for example, they have lost their permits and want them back, he says.

Issues of oversaturated routes and questions around the issuing of permits to the various taxi associations seem to be the key problem.

No one seems to want to compromise here.

Velani Ludidi, Journalist - Weekend Argus

We are dealing with greedy and selfish individuals.

Velani Ludidi, Journalist - Weekend Argus

All resources are used to ensure commuters and drivers are kept safe. Law enforcement is assigned to the hotspot areas

Daylin Mitchell, Transport MEC - Western Cape

Mitchell says that the arbitration is only in two weeks' time.

We are looking for a commitment from the industry to find some kind of middle ground in the interim.

Daylin Mitchell, Transport MEC - Western Cape

It is no longer just operators in the crossfire, it is innocent people

Daylin Mitchell, Transport MEC - Western Cape

We cannot be controlled by illegal operators who try to control the routes.

Daylin Mitchell, Transport MEC - Western Cape

Permits are provided on a supply and demand basis, and if a group is oversubscribed then the law will be enforced, he says.




19 July 2021 6:51 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Taxis

Trending

Taxi talks continue on Monday, commuters urged to stay safe as death toll climbs

Ramaphosa thanks citizens for using Mandela Day to clean up and rebuild SA

Politics Local

Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo

Sport

EWN Highlights

Security forces now better prepared to deal with violence, looting - Cele

19 July 2021 7:27 AM

Lamola: If Zuma applies for presidential pardon, the law will guide process

19 July 2021 7:15 AM

Zuma corruption trial set to resume in Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday

19 July 2021 6:19 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA