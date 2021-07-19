Caller describes how private staff transport driver shot on Monday morning
- Businessman Mark from Strand describes how their staff transport driver was shot at on Monday morning, as reports come in that private transport vehicles are being intimidated from commuting people to work
- This is amid the ongoing taxi violence which has not yet been resolved despite the talks between government and taxi associations over the weekend, continuing on Monday
- Mark describes how thankfully the driver was grazed, but a few centimeters either way and he would have been killed
- He commends a traffic officer who immediately came to the aid of the driver
Six more people were killed last week in taxi violence brings the death toll to 80 this year alone in the Western Cape.
Despite the talks between government and taxi associations over the weekend, which are continuing on Monday, there has been no resolution and reports this morning relay how private transport vehicles are being targeted.
RELATED: Taxi talks continue on Monday, commuters urged to stay safe as death toll climbs
A caller from Stand phoned and described to Refilwe how one of their company drivers was shot on Monday morning.
We are really lucky. We have got 7 or eight bullet holes through the front of our cab.
Thank God our driver was only grazed. It went between his arm and his chest...a couple of centimetres either way and he would have been dead.Mark, Caller - Strand
Mark says the incident occurred just before the Jakes Gerwel offramp coming out of Somerset West.
Traffic Officer Siyo came to the driver's aid and Mark says he is to be highly commended.
Officer Siyo, in the pitch-black, I waved down and he stopped straight away - that was after I had had about four or five police vans going past and just ignoring us.Mark, Caller - Strand
Heads up to the traffic department. I hope someone is listening to us. We heard a number of other vehicles were shot at. He is the most amazing guy you can come across.Mark, Caller - Strand
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/alptraum/alptraum1103/alptraum110300051/9162409-bullet-holes-in-glass-isolated-on-black-bullet-holes-from-40-handgun-closeup.jpg
