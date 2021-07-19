'Apartheid left SA in a state of collective trauma that must be healed'





Clinical psychologist Nomfundo Mogapi says the unrest of the past two weeks is the inevitable rupture of a 'collective trauma wound'

She says the only effective response is to begin the work needed to understand our collective trauma.

Suspected looters carry goods from the Game Warehouse in Durban on 13 July 2021. Picture: AFP

In light of the violence and unrest which has affected parts of the country in recent days, a leading clinical psychologist says the crucial work South Africa should be doing right now is to understand our collective trauma.

Nomfundo Mogapi says understanding how transgenerational and historical trauma impacts our responses is the only way to prevent similar unrest in the future.

She says what we've witnessed in recent days is the inevitable rupture of a 'collective trauma wound' and that what is needed in response to that is trauma-informed leadership.

Mogapi joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast - you can listen to the full podcast by clicking the audio link above.

A society that has experienced the kind of violence and traumatization that we went through in apartheid can't just move to democracy without a deliberate process of transforming our psyche. Nomfundo Mogapi , Founder and CEO - Centre for Mental Wellness and Leadership

When we experience a traumatic event or live in a traumatic society, that trauma shapes our belief system and the way in which we see the world. Nomfundo Mogapi , Founder and CEO - Centre for Mental Wellness and Leadership

When I grew up I saw the message that young, black men are there to be feared, they are criminals, those messages are stored as a memory in my brain, and if I don't do healing, every time I see a young black man what gets activated those biases. Nomfundo Mogapi , Founder and CEO - Centre for Mental Wellness and Leadership

RELATED: What's the matter with South Africa? UCT psychologist puts 'Nation On The Couch'