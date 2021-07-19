Streaming issues? Report here
Formal inquest begins into Life Esidimeni tragedy

19 July 2021 10:02 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Life Esidimeni
Section27

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Section27's Julia Chaskalson as the inquest into the Life Esidimeni tragedy gets underway on Monday.

  • 144 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy, an official inquest into their deaths gets underway on Monday

  • In 2018 the Gauteng government was ordered to pay R 1.2 million in common law and Constitutional damages to the Life Esidimeni families.

A collage of the families of the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy with pictures of the loved ones that they lost. Picture: @LifeEsidimeni/Twitter

Five years since the deaths of 144 Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients and a formal inquest into their deaths is set to begin in the Pretoria High Court on Monday.

During the hearing, which is expected to last up to a month, Judge Mmonoa Teffo, will hear evidence from at least 30 witnesses, including national and provincial government officials.

The deceased were among some 1 400 patients sent to ill-equipped and unlicensed NGOs when the Gauteng Health Department cancelled its contract with Life Esidimeni in 2016.

In 2018 the Gauteng government was ordered to pay R 1.2 million in common law and Constitutional damages to the victim's families.

The inquest hearing will establish whether anyone should be held criminally liable for the deaths as Section27's Julia Chaskalson explained to Refilwe Moloto on Monday.

It is hoped that, if the judge does make findings that there was either criminal action or omission on the part of state officials or NGO owners, that the NPA can take that evidence forward to lay charges and start a criminal trial.

Julia Chaskalson, Communications Officer - Section27

While the families were compensated for constitutional damages, no real individual responsibility has been taken on the part of the parties who were responsible for this tragedy.

Julia Chaskalson, Communications Officer - Section27

It's hoped that we'll get justice for ALL of the people who lost their lives in this tragedy.

Julia Chaskalson, Communications Officer - Section27

RELATED: Who is responsible for the Life Esidimeni tragedy?

RELATED: Moseneke orders govt to pay R 1.2 million to Life Esidimeni families




