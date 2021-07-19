Formal inquest begins into Life Esidimeni tragedy
-
144 psychiatric patients died in the Life Esidimeni tragedy, an official inquest into their deaths gets underway on Monday
-
In 2018 the Gauteng government was ordered to pay R 1.2 million in common law and Constitutional damages to the Life Esidimeni families.
Five years since the deaths of 144 Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients and a formal inquest into their deaths is set to begin in the Pretoria High Court on Monday.
During the hearing, which is expected to last up to a month, Judge Mmonoa Teffo, will hear evidence from at least 30 witnesses, including national and provincial government officials.
The deceased were among some 1 400 patients sent to ill-equipped and unlicensed NGOs when the Gauteng Health Department cancelled its contract with Life Esidimeni in 2016.
In 2018 the Gauteng government was ordered to pay R 1.2 million in common law and Constitutional damages to the victim's families.
The inquest hearing will establish whether anyone should be held criminally liable for the deaths as Section27's Julia Chaskalson explained to Refilwe Moloto on Monday.
It is hoped that, if the judge does make findings that there was either criminal action or omission on the part of state officials or NGO owners, that the NPA can take that evidence forward to lay charges and start a criminal trial.Julia Chaskalson, Communications Officer - Section27
While the families were compensated for constitutional damages, no real individual responsibility has been taken on the part of the parties who were responsible for this tragedy.Julia Chaskalson, Communications Officer - Section27
It's hoped that we'll get justice for ALL of the people who lost their lives in this tragedy.Julia Chaskalson, Communications Officer - Section27
RELATED: Who is responsible for the Life Esidimeni tragedy?
RELATED: Moseneke orders govt to pay R 1.2 million to Life Esidimeni families
More from Local
Plea from businesses in Cape Town for an end to deadly taxi violence
Africa Melane speaks to the president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry about the impact of the ongoing taxi wars.Read More
'Instigators used social media to incite, now SA is using it to help rebuild'
CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Naz Consulting CEO Nazareen Ebrahim about the use of social media during the unrest in SA.Read More
'Apartheid left SA in a state of collective trauma that must be healed'
Sara-Jayne King speaks to clinical psychologist Nomfundo Mogapi about the psychology of the recent looting and unrest in SA.Read More
Caller describes how private staff transport driver shot on Monday morning
Mark from Strand says their driver was thankfully only grazed, but a couple of centimetres either way and he would have been dead.Read More
Andile Gaelesiwe on new memoir, healing after sexual trauma and SA rape culture
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to media personality and activist Andile Gaelesiwe about her new book "Remembering".Read More
Ramaphosa thanks citizens for using Mandela Day to clean up and rebuild SA
President Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked South Africans for uniting to clean up and rebuild communities affected by week-long looting and unrest.Read More
Many people in 35-49 age bracket receiving valid EVDS appointment slots: WC govt
The Western Cape Health Department says provincial health teams will not turn anyone away who has a valid appointment SMS to get vaccinated.Read More
Having so much loss in my life allowed me to help so many people: Tash Reddy
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to motivational speaker and trauma specialist Tash Reddy about overcoming tragedy.Read More
Free WhatsApp chatbot helps diabetes sufferers manage condition from home
Bianca chats to one of the lead developers of the project Dr Darcell Schouw about the GREAT4Diabetes project.Read More