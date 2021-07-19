Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Insights into why people looted: Role of brokers as strategists and instigators

19 July 2021 10:28 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Politics
South Africa
Looting
criminolgist

Refilwe Moloto talks to criminologist Dr Guy Lamb who argues such large-scale marches on malls do not happen randomly.
  • Criminologist Dr Guy Lamb breaks down the way in which looting is strategised and instigated
  • Dr lamb says such mass marches on malls do not happen randomly but are instigated at a higher level by strategists, as well as on the ground by instigators
  • Reports point to strong men from hostels and communities who were allegedly paid to encourage people to participate ion looting
An SANDF soldier on patrol in Alexandra on 13 July 2021 following days of rioting and looting in the township. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News

Refilwe says she has heard every argument about why lotting is linked to socio-economic reasons.

But that does not stack up against a vastly poor continent that is it fueled with looters.

Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

Many argue it is linked to people's frustration with government, but again she says this level of looting has not happened in other parts of the world where there are equally serious frustrations.

We have seen springs pop up in the Arab world that have been toppled governments without the persistence of such widespread looting.

Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter

So what drives otherwise ordinary people with no violent or criminal tendencies to engage in looting behaviour? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Guy Lamb, a criminologist and lecturer at the University of Stellenbosch

Dr lamb has written an insightful piece in The Conversation Why have South Africans been on a looting rampage? Research offers insights

Dr lamb notes the important fact the unrest and lotting only broke out in specific areas, in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

I think the point made that people are looting because they are poor and desperate is quite disrespectful to poor people. Most poor people are law-abiding, let's just make that particular point.

Dr Guy Lamb, Criminologist and Lecturer - University of Stellenbosch

Lamb says the lotting has taken place for a variety of reasons.

Looting usually takes place during periods of civil unrest, and civil unrest was quite intense and it was certainly created and fomented following the arrest of former president Zuma.

Dr Guy Lamb, Criminologist and Lecturer - University of Stellenbosch

But what leads people to loot?

The key point here is there are often individuals or groups who encourage it and do it either in person or do it using social media.

Dr Guy Lamb, Criminologist and Lecturer - University of Stellenbosch

He cites an extreme form of this that happened in Rwanda in 1994.

You had these individuals and groups that were encouraging ethnic Hutus to attack Tutsis, and it was this perpetual messaging, building on frustrations and economics and social dynamics at the time.

Dr Guy Lamb, Criminologist and Lecturer - University of Stellenbosch

In South Africa last week, he says key individuals played this role.

These key individuals that in theoretical terms we call brokers, encouraged it.

Dr Guy Lamb, Criminologist and Lecturer - University of Stellenbosch

He describes these brokers as being at a higher level of 'strategists' but then also those needed on the ground to make it happen.

It is about identifying these individuals and figuring out who are the 'middlemen' who are coming out of hostels and community associations not necessarily interested in community development, but more interested in promoting their particular power and influence within a community.

Dr Guy Lamb, Criminologist and Lecturer - University of Stellenbosch

We need to identify who those individuals are and like with a terrorist network where you want to look at who the cell leaders are, in this particular context you want to understand who are the middlemen encouraging it, who organised logistics, who provided funding to it.

Dr Guy Lamb, Criminologist and Lecturer - University of Stellenbosch

It seems like in some contexts that young men and other people were paid to go and loot and even transported there in busses.

Dr Guy Lamb, Criminologist and Lecturer - University of Stellenbosch

Lamb draws parallels to the way xenophobic violence is instigated, and even back to massacres that occurred in the early 1990s such as the Boipatong Massacre in 1992 where township residents were attacked by men from a nearby hostel.

Lamb says individuals and shadowy groups have now been named.

Bit also what happened was a network got activated around strong men in hostels and strong men in certain communities and encouraged to be the vanguard of the violence and the looting and then encouraging other people to participate.

Dr Guy Lamb, Criminologist and Lecturer - University of Stellenbosch

He says some very poor people hard hit by unemployment and Covid-19 job losses would have participated.

But it builds momentum into a kind of feeding frenzy that starts to kick-off and where you would never have thought of participating in looting, now you participate in looting.

Dr Guy Lamb, Criminologist and Lecturer - University of Stellenbosch

He says the large-scale marches on malls are not something that happens randomly.

People just don't do that randomly. They are encouraged to come together to go to a particular spot - and spread the word.

Dr Guy Lamb, Criminologist and Lecturer - University of Stellenbosch

He adds that people might believe that under cover of so many people involved, their chances of getting away with it are high.

He notes the example of taxi associations in KZN stepping in and saying no more.

In the light of absent security forces, taxi drivers took on a role to break the mob

Suddenly you have influential forces like taxi associations who are very prominent in communities going no, this is unacceptable.

Dr Guy Lamb, Criminologist and Lecturer - University of Stellenbosch

He says others got on board with that message and began to stand against the message being spread to join the looting.

That did counterbalance the narrative that was out there that looting was acceptable.

Dr Guy Lamb, Criminologist and Lecturer - University of Stellenbosch



