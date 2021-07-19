Plea from businesses in Cape Town for an end to deadly taxi violence





- Talks between the transport Minister, Western Cape Transport MEC, Cata, Codeta, and Santaco are continuing on Monday - 23 people have been killed in taxi violence this month alone, the total for year stands at 80

The knock-on effect of the current taxi wars plaguing the Cape Town metro is widespread says the president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Jacques Moolman says the majority of businesses in the city have been impacted by the violence which has left at least 23 people dead this month.

On Friday the national minister of transport and provincial authorities met with taxi organisations in the hope of brokering a peace agreement.

The meetings continued on Sunday night and are due to continue on Monday.

Almost every business in Cape Town and surrounds is affected. Jacques Moolman, President - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Each of these taxi services is also a business and with them not operating we also not making money. Jacques Moolman, President - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

A few businesses are scheduling and arranging transport for their people but in the long run, the violence and taxi strikes must come to an end. Jacques Moolman, President - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

