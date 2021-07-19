Reconciliaton in SA remains 'an unfinished business'





Last week deadly clashes between African and Indian residents in Phoenix left more than 20 people dead

The Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation says there is a need to revisit SA's reconciliation agenda.

A deadly standoff between Black and Indian communities in KwaZulu-Natal last week left more than 20 people dead.

The deaths made up the more than 200 people killed during unrest that began following the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma earlier this month.

Shocking videos were shared on social media with the hashtag #Phoenix Massacre showing dead bodies lying on the roads.

Africa Melane asks the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation's Anna Moyo-Kupeta whether the unrest and vigilantism have unmasked racial tensions in the country, 27 years since the end of apartheid.

27 years into democracy and issues of structural inequality are still very much rife. Anna Moyo-Kupeta, Acting Executive Director - Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR)

Most of the issues of looting are bread and butter, people really being desperate to survive. Anna Moyo-Kupeta, Acting Executive Director - Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR)

SA had been sitting on a powder keg which has now been detonated' Anna Moyo-Kupeta, Acting Executive Director - Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR)

Definitely, there is a need to revisit our reconciliation agenda. Anna Moyo-Kupeta, Acting Executive Director - Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR)

The reconciliation agenda remains an unfinished business of South Africa's democratic order. Anna Moyo-Kupeta, Acting Executive Director - Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR)

RELATED: Phoenix resident describes fuelling of racial tensions in the area

RELATED: What's the matter with South Africa? UCT psychologist puts 'Nation On The Couch'