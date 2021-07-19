Zuma's lawyers want corruption trial postponed as proceedings resume online
- Lawyers for Jacob Zuma want his arms deal corruption case postponed so that he can appear in person instead of virtually
- The former president wants to testify in person about why he should be acquitted without trial
- The NPA is opposing Zuma's postponement application
The corruption trial against Jacob Zuma resumed on Monday and the jailed former president appeared in court via video link.
The Pietermaritzburg High Court has heard an application by Zuma's lawyers to have the trial postponed to next week, reports Eyewitness News journalist Nthakoana Ngatane.
Zuma’s lawyers have argued that the former president should be allowed to testify in person about why he should be acquitted of corruption charges without standing trial.
His lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, says Zuma did not consent to a virtual trial and that his rights are being violated by the courts.
Zuma, who's serving his 15-month sentence for contempt at the Estcourt Prison, maintains that the NPA is too biased to prosecute him based on the case of the spy tapes saga.
However, the State's Advocate Wim Trengrove says it's unnecessary to postpone the trial, adding that a virtual hearing was a legitimate and lawful process.
The trial itself is now on hold waiting for a decision from this particular process on whether or not it is postponed.Nthakoana Ngatane, Political reporter - Eyewitness News
His lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, has been saying to the court that he has rights under section 35 of the Constitution to appear in person in court.Nthakoana Ngatane, Political reporter - Eyewitness News
He wants the charges to be thrown out completely. He says that based on the issues related to the spy tapes - a process that went all the way to the Supreme Court - his rights were violated.Nthakoana Ngatane, Political reporter - Eyewitness News
He wants the Pietermaritzburg High Court to relook the spy tapes to determine whether his rights were violated.Nthakoana Ngatane, Political reporter - Eyewitness News
The State is now saying that... firstly, it's not necessary for the court to look into those issues, secondly there is no need for a postponement and thirdly there is no need for him [Zuma] to appear in court in person.Nthakoana Ngatane, Political reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
More from Politics
Two men arrested for allegedly shooting bus in Langa, driver shot in mouth
Ray White talks to EWN reporter Kayllyn Palm about the ongoing taxi-related violence in Cape Town.Read More
Insights into why people looted: Role of brokers as strategists and instigators
Refilwe Moloto talks to criminologist Dr Guy Lamb who argues such large-scale marches on malls do not happen randomly.Read More
Caller describes how private staff transport driver shot on Monday morning
Mark from Strand says their driver was thankfully only grazed, but a couple of centimetres either way and he would have been dead.Read More
Ramaphosa thanks citizens for using Mandela Day to clean up and rebuild SA
President Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked South Africans for uniting to clean up and rebuild communities affected by week-long looting and unrest.Read More
'This attempted insurrection has failed' - President Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the past weeks events was a deliberate well-orchestrated coordinated attack on the country.Read More
WATCH LIVE AT 8.30PM: President Ramaphosa to address nation Friday 16 July
President Cyril Ramaphosa will talk to South Africans about the unrest that has wracked the nation this past week.Read More
Mayoral candidate nabbed in Gauteng for incitement, police tracing looted goods
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher about the police response to unrest in KZN and Gauteng.Read More
Learners return to school on 26 July on rotational basis - DBE
Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga about when schools will reopen.Read More
Constantia apartheid forced removals: communities showcased in a memory archive
Lester Kiewit talks to Dr Claire-Anne Lester of the Constantia Heritage and Education Project (CHEP).Read More