Zuma's lawyers want corruption trial postponed as proceedings resume online





Lawyers for Jacob Zuma want his arms deal corruption case postponed so that he can appear in person instead of virtually

The former president wants to testify in person about why he should be acquitted without trial

The NPA is opposing Zuma's postponement application

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma in court on 23 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News.

The corruption trial against Jacob Zuma resumed on Monday and the jailed former president appeared in court via video link.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has heard an application by Zuma's lawyers to have the trial postponed to next week, reports Eyewitness News journalist Nthakoana Ngatane.

Zuma’s lawyers have argued that the former president should be allowed to testify in person about why he should be acquitted of corruption charges without standing trial.

His lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, says Zuma did not consent to a virtual trial and that his rights are being violated by the courts.

Zuma, who's serving his 15-month sentence for contempt at the Estcourt Prison, maintains that the NPA is too biased to prosecute him based on the case of the spy tapes saga.

However, the State's Advocate Wim Trengrove says it's unnecessary to postpone the trial, adding that a virtual hearing was a legitimate and lawful process.

The trial itself is now on hold waiting for a decision from this particular process on whether or not it is postponed. Nthakoana Ngatane, Political reporter - Eyewitness News

His lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, has been saying to the court that he has rights under section 35 of the Constitution to appear in person in court. Nthakoana Ngatane, Political reporter - Eyewitness News

He wants the charges to be thrown out completely. He says that based on the issues related to the spy tapes - a process that went all the way to the Supreme Court - his rights were violated. Nthakoana Ngatane, Political reporter - Eyewitness News

He wants the Pietermaritzburg High Court to relook the spy tapes to determine whether his rights were violated. Nthakoana Ngatane, Political reporter - Eyewitness News