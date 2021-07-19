Two men arrested for allegedly shooting bus in Langa, driver shot in mouth
- A Golden Arrow bus driver was shot in the mouth in Langa on Monday
- Police have made two arrests related to the shooting
Cape Town has seen 80 deaths related to taxi violence this year and 23 in this month alone.
The ongoing taxi violence is rooted in the contestation of taxi routes in various parts of Cape Town.
Despite the talks between the National Transport Minister, Western Cape Transport MEC, and taxi associations Cata, Codeta, and Santaco this past weekend stretching into Monday, there has been no resolution.
Taxi commuters are encouraged to stay home until the taxi violence is resolved.
These talks started on Friday and two days later we are still sitting in the same place with taxi violence.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - EWN
On Monday there were reports of the ongoing shooting of private transport vehicles taking people to work and many taxi ranks were empty.
RELATED: Caller describes how private staff transport driver shot on Monday morning
Sadly today there has once again been taxi violence within the Langa area.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - EWN
Today a bus driver was shot in the mouth on the N2 and the Golden Arrow Bus Company is saying it is also linked to the taxi violence.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - EWN
#BusShooting Golden Arrow has confirmed a bus driver was wounded in a shooting incident that occurred at 6.30am on the N2 between Borchard’s quarry and the Airport Approach Road. KP pic.twitter.com/v5WvGc8Qb9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 19, 2021
Police have been deployed to hotspot areas across the city.
Palm says they have been told that the SANDF currently deployed to the Western Cape to prevent looting is also in the province due to the taxi violence.
I haven't seen the army yet but we hope they will be deployed in the areas sooner rather than later.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - EWN
Last week ended with a fragile interim peace negotiation and agreement that, unfortunately, did not hold. She says they hope this week will find a more lasting resolution.
Source : Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News
