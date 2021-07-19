Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Implant helps paralysed man communicate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr David Roytowski
Today at 15:40
TERS applications start today
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Makhosonke Buthelezi - Spokesperson at Department Of Labour
Today at 15:50
International Hot Dog Day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pete Goffe-Wood - Chef and Judge at Master Chef SA
Today at 16:05
SAA pilots reach deal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Guy Leitch
Today at 16:20
Law abiding must take ownership
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Zuma court case due to get underway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:20
Church proposes amnesty for looters
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana - General Secretary, South African Council of Churches
Today at 17:45
Tour de France Winner Tadej Pogacar
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at The Science of Sport
Latest Local
Two men arrested for allegedly shooting bus in Langa, driver shot in mouth Ray White talks to EWN reporter Kayllyn Palm about the ongoing taxi-related violence in Cape Town. 19 July 2021 1:52 PM
Reconciliaton in SA remains 'an unfinished business' Africa Melane asks the CSVR's Anna Moyo-Kupeta whether the recent unrest has unmasked racial tensions in the country. 19 July 2021 1:17 PM
Plea from businesses in Cape Town for an end to deadly taxi violence Africa Melane speaks to the president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry about the impact of the ongoing taxi wars. 19 July 2021 11:26 AM
Zuma's lawyers want corruption trial postponed as proceedings resume online Midday Report stand-in host Ray White chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about Jacob Zuma's corruption trial. 19 July 2021 2:14 PM
Insights into why people looted: Role of brokers as strategists and instigators Refilwe Moloto talks to criminologist Dr Guy Lamb who argues such large-scale marches on malls do not happen randomly. 19 July 2021 10:28 AM
Caller describes how private staff transport driver shot on Monday morning Mark from Strand says their driver was thankfully only grazed, but a couple of centimetres either way and he would have been dead. 19 July 2021 8:28 AM
What SA labour law says for businesses not fully operational after riot damage Abongile Nzelenzele talks to Phetheni Nkuna Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr about what businesses can do. 19 July 2021 11:49 AM
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital. 16 July 2021 4:00 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Tips on how to look after your mental health and exist in a positive mindspace Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to registered clinical psychologist Duduzile Maphanga about taking care of your menta... 17 July 2021 10:56 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 16 July 2021 5:12 PM
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
England scraps lockdown rules but Covid-19 cases on the rise with Delta strain CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to BBC correspondent Rich Preston about the latest international news stories. 19 July 2021 12:28 PM
German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 10:03 AM
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
[OPINION] Why there is light at the end of the tunnel, South Africa John Maytham talks to Freedom of Law's Executive Officer Nicole Fritz who believes a commitment to rule of law is a sign of hope. 16 July 2021 4:12 PM
John Maytham reads Mike Abel's open letter to 'I told you so' expats Mike Abel (of M&C Saatchi Abel) penned a moving open letter (which Maytham read) to a certain segment of South Africans abroad. 16 July 2021 2:48 PM
[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week. 16 July 2021 12:36 PM
Two men arrested for allegedly shooting bus in Langa, driver shot in mouth

19 July 2021 1:52 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Cape Town taxi violence

Ray White talks to EWN reporter Kayllyn Palm about the ongoing taxi-related violence in Cape Town.
  • A Golden Arrow bus driver was shot in the mouth in Langa on Monday
  • Police have made two arrests related to the shooting
A Golden Arrow bus was shot at on the N2 near Nyanga, Cape Town on 19 July 2021. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

Cape Town has seen 80 deaths related to taxi violence this year and 23 in this month alone.

The ongoing taxi violence is rooted in the contestation of taxi routes in various parts of Cape Town.

Despite the talks between the National Transport Minister, Western Cape Transport MEC, and taxi associations Cata, Codeta, and Santaco this past weekend stretching into Monday, there has been no resolution.

Taxi commuters are encouraged to stay home until the taxi violence is resolved.

These talks started on Friday and two days later we are still sitting in the same place with taxi violence.

Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - EWN

On Monday there were reports of the ongoing shooting of private transport vehicles taking people to work and many taxi ranks were empty.

RELATED: Caller describes how private staff transport driver shot on Monday morning

Sadly today there has once again been taxi violence within the Langa area.

Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - EWN

Today a bus driver was shot in the mouth on the N2 and the Golden Arrow Bus Company is saying it is also linked to the taxi violence.

Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - EWN

Police have been deployed to hotspot areas across the city.

Palm says they have been told that the SANDF currently deployed to the Western Cape to prevent looting is also in the province due to the taxi violence.

I haven't seen the army yet but we hope they will be deployed in the areas sooner rather than later.

Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - EWN

Last week ended with a fragile interim peace negotiation and agreement that, unfortunately, did not hold. She says they hope this week will find a more lasting resolution.




More from Local

Reconciliaton in SA remains 'an unfinished business'

19 July 2021 1:17 PM

Africa Melane asks the CSVR's Anna Moyo-Kupeta whether the recent unrest has unmasked racial tensions in the country.

Plea from businesses in Cape Town for an end to deadly taxi violence

19 July 2021 11:26 AM

Africa Melane speaks to the president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry about the impact of the ongoing taxi wars.

'Instigators used social media to incite, now SA is using it to help rebuild'

19 July 2021 10:40 AM

CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Naz Consulting CEO Nazareen Ebrahim about the use of social media during the unrest in SA.

Formal inquest begins into Life Esidimeni tragedy

19 July 2021 10:02 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Section27's Julia Chaskalson as the inquest into the Life Esidimeni tragedy gets underway on Monday.

'Apartheid left SA in a state of collective trauma that must be healed'

19 July 2021 8:53 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to clinical psychologist Nomfundo Mogapi about the psychology of the recent looting and unrest in SA.

Caller describes how private staff transport driver shot on Monday morning

19 July 2021 8:28 AM

Mark from Strand says their driver was thankfully only grazed, but a couple of centimetres either way and he would have been dead.

Taxi talks continue on Monday, commuters urged to stay safe as death toll climbs

19 July 2021 6:51 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Weekend Argus reporter Velani Ludidi and W Cape Transport MEC Daylen Mitchell about the latest reports.

Andile Gaelesiwe on new memoir, healing after sexual trauma and SA rape culture

18 July 2021 1:34 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to media personality and activist Andile Gaelesiwe about her new book "Remembering".

Ramaphosa thanks citizens for using Mandela Day to clean up and rebuild SA

18 July 2021 11:52 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked South Africans for uniting to clean up and rebuild communities affected by week-long looting and unrest.

Many people in 35-49 age bracket receiving valid EVDS appointment slots: WC govt

18 July 2021 9:04 AM

The Western Cape Health Department says provincial health teams will not turn anyone away who has a valid appointment SMS to get vaccinated.

More from Politics

Zuma's lawyers want corruption trial postponed as proceedings resume online

19 July 2021 2:14 PM

Midday Report stand-in host Ray White chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about Jacob Zuma's corruption trial.

Insights into why people looted: Role of brokers as strategists and instigators

19 July 2021 10:28 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to criminologist Dr Guy Lamb who argues such large-scale marches on malls do not happen randomly.

Caller describes how private staff transport driver shot on Monday morning

19 July 2021 8:28 AM

Mark from Strand says their driver was thankfully only grazed, but a couple of centimetres either way and he would have been dead.

Ramaphosa thanks citizens for using Mandela Day to clean up and rebuild SA

18 July 2021 11:52 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked South Africans for uniting to clean up and rebuild communities affected by week-long looting and unrest.

'This attempted insurrection has failed' - President Ramaphosa

16 July 2021 8:59 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the past weeks events was a deliberate well-orchestrated coordinated attack on the country.

WATCH LIVE AT 8.30PM: President Ramaphosa to address nation Friday 16 July

16 July 2021 5:54 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will talk to South Africans about the unrest that has wracked the nation this past week.

Mayoral candidate nabbed in Gauteng for incitement, police tracing looted goods

16 July 2021 1:39 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher about the police response to unrest in KZN and Gauteng.

Learners return to school on 26 July on rotational basis - DBE

16 July 2021 1:30 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga about when schools will reopen.

Constantia apartheid forced removals: communities showcased in a memory archive

16 July 2021 1:05 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to Dr Claire-Anne Lester of the Constantia Heritage and Education Project (CHEP).

Since Tuesday nearly 50k join RebuildSA on Facebook to clean up after looting

16 July 2021 10:49 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to organiser Emelda Masango who has had an overwhelming response to her call since Tuesday.

