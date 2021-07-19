Local eco-warrior Loretta Waterboer wins award for recycling impact
- Recycling advocated Loretta Waterboer has been recognised for her recycling efforts in the community of Fisantekraal
- She collects, sorts and earns cash from recyclable materials including PET plastic bottles
Former domestic worker turned recycling champion, Loretta Waterboer, is the winner of the 2021 PETCO Awards Top Woman in Recycling.
Waterboer is determined to make a difference in the fight against plastic pollution while also creating economic opportunities for others in her community in Fisantekraal.
Waterboer started her business, LW Recycling and Trade, in 2014 after attending a workshop on plastic waste.
She operated out of her backyard and collected small quantities of any recyclable material she could find, including PET plastic bottles.
Now Waterboer has an agreement with property developer Garden Cities which allows her to operate from their site, where she stores and sorts recyclable materials before she sells them to recycling buy-back centres.
Her business is the only accredited and registered recycling company in Fisantekraal.
Waterboer says she has even walked 13 kilometers from Fisantekraal to central Durbanville to collect plastic waste and other materials.
The driven entrepreneur hopes to take her business to greater heights and while continuing to inspire and educate others in her community about the value of PET and recycling.
I will collect half a day at all illegal dumping sites and half the day I will work at Garden City... The storage is free, I'm doing it in return to clean their construction site.Loretta Waterboer, Founder - LW Recycling and Trade
At the moment, I'm selling the waste to different buy-back centres.Loretta Waterboer, Founder - LW Recycling and Trade
I would love to get bigger storage to be more creative and get other people so that we can make arts and craft items out of the recyclable materials but it's not an easy task at the moment with the lockdown.Loretta Waterboer, Founder - LW Recycling and Trade
I'm still using my trolley to collect all around the Fisantekraal area.Loretta Waterboer, Founder - LW Recycling and Trade
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYXP3coh0Tw
