Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SACC proposes amnesty period as police urge looters to handover stolen goods Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana about the proposal made by the South African Council of Churche... 19 July 2021 7:14 PM
WC govt to vaccinate social development sector - including ECD staff - this week The Western Cape Government says it is ready to roll out vaccinations in the social development sector. 19 July 2021 4:54 PM
Local eco-warrior Loretta Waterboer wins award for recycling impact CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to recycling advocate Loretta Waterboer about her community recycling initiative in Fisantekraal. 19 July 2021 3:46 PM
View all Local
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Zuma's lawyers want corruption trial postponed as proceedings resume online Midday Report stand-in host Ray White chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about Jacob Zuma's corruption trial. 19 July 2021 2:14 PM
Two men arrested for allegedly shooting bus in Langa, driver shot in mouth Ray White talks to EWN reporter Kayllyn Palm about the ongoing taxi-related violence in Cape Town. 19 July 2021 1:52 PM
View all Politics
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ. 19 July 2021 7:06 PM
Riots and looting – does force majeure apply? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel. 19 July 2021 6:42 PM
View all Business
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Tips on how to look after your mental health and exist in a positive mindspace Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to registered clinical psychologist Duduzile Maphanga about taking care of your menta... 17 July 2021 10:56 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 16 July 2021 5:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Sport
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
England scraps lockdown rules but Covid-19 cases on the rise with Delta strain CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to BBC correspondent Rich Preston about the latest international news stories. 19 July 2021 12:28 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 10:03 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ. 19 July 2021 7:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

19 July 2021 7:49 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
South African Airways
SAA
Dudu Myeni
State Capture
Corruption
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
BnP Capital
Whistleblower
Whistleblowing
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
Zondo commission
Zondo
Cynthia Stimpel
Hijackers on Board
Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA

Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".

  • Cynthia Stimpel lost her job when she tipped off Treasury about a dodgy deal between SAA and BNP Capital

  • In “Hijackers on Board” she tells her own State Capture story

Image credit: Christopher Griner (https://www.flickr.com/photos/air_traveller/)

Popular business book reviews:

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Cynthia Stimpel, author of “Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA” (scroll up to listen).

Stimpel is a former Group Treasurer at SAA.

Description by NB Publishers:

When Cynthia Stimpel was appointed Group Treasurer of South African Airways, she thought she had found her dream job, and that she would be at SAA for years.

While on a walking pilgrimage in France in 2016, she received word from a colleague that a dirty deal between SAA and BNP Capital had been signed off – a deal against which Cynthia had given strict orders.

Despite knowing that she might jeopardise her job and her family’s finances, Stimpel did not hesitate.

She tipped off Treasury, eventually succeeding in stopping Dudu Myeni and saving the taxpayer R256 million.

Stimpel paid the price for speaking up: she lost her job, her income, and her reputation.

Yet the battle against Myeni and her fellow state capturers at SAA was far from over.

She knew she would still have to face Myeni in court and testify against her at the Zondo Commission.

Hijackers on Board is a very personal state capture story that shows how the bravery of one individual can change the course of history.




19 July 2021 7:49 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
South African Airways
SAA
Dudu Myeni
State Capture
Corruption
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
BnP Capital
Whistleblower
Whistleblowing
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
Zondo commission
Zondo
Cynthia Stimpel
Hijackers on Board
Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA

More from Business Books

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team

12 July 2021 7:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it?

5 July 2021 7:52 PM

Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it

21 June 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'World’s Best CEO' Jeff Immelt (GE) pens memoir about leadership in crisis

14 June 2021 7:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Immelt, author of "Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!

7 June 2021 7:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An irreverent history of corruption in South Africa – it goes back to the VOC

31 May 2021 7:30 PM

Nick Dall discusses his book "Rogues' Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead

24 May 2021 7:29 PM

Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans

17 May 2021 7:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong

10 May 2021 7:27 PM

Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years

3 May 2021 7:39 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Two men arrested for allegedly shooting bus in Langa, driver shot in mouth

Local Politics

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

Business Lifestyle Opinion Politics

Caller describes how private staff transport driver shot on Monday morning

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Zuma entitled to compassionate leave to attend brother’s funeral

19 July 2021 7:52 PM

Mango employees left disgruntled as govt mum on salary payments

19 July 2021 7:03 PM

Sassa pay points resume on Monday after being interrupted by riots, looting

19 July 2021 6:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA