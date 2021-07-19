'Our centres will be up and running in between 3 and 6 months'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SACC proposes amnesty period as police urge looters to handover stolen goods Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana about the proposal made by the South African Council of Churche... 19 July 2021 7:14 PM
WC govt to vaccinate social development sector - including ECD staff - this week The Western Cape Government says it is ready to roll out vaccinations in the social development sector. 19 July 2021 4:54 PM
Local eco-warrior Loretta Waterboer wins award for recycling impact CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to recycling advocate Loretta Waterboer about her community recycling initiative in Fisantekraal. 19 July 2021 3:46 PM
View all Local
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Zuma's lawyers want corruption trial postponed as proceedings resume online Midday Report stand-in host Ray White chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about Jacob Zuma's corruption trial. 19 July 2021 2:14 PM
Two men arrested for allegedly shooting bus in Langa, driver shot in mouth Ray White talks to EWN reporter Kayllyn Palm about the ongoing taxi-related violence in Cape Town. 19 July 2021 1:52 PM
View all Politics
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ. 19 July 2021 7:06 PM
Riots and looting – does force majeure apply? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel. 19 July 2021 6:42 PM
View all Business
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Tips on how to look after your mental health and exist in a positive mindspace Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to registered clinical psychologist Duduzile Maphanga about taking care of your menta... 17 July 2021 10:56 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 16 July 2021 5:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Sport
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
England scraps lockdown rules but Covid-19 cases on the rise with Delta strain CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to BBC correspondent Rich Preston about the latest international news stories. 19 July 2021 12:28 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 10:03 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ. 19 July 2021 7:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'Our centres will be up and running in between 3 and 6 months'

19 July 2021 6:30 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Gauteng looting
KZN looting
KZN unrest
Gauteng unrest
Michael Lawrence
National Clothing Retail Federation
Riaz Kader
Arrowhead Properties

Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Lawrence (National Clothing Retail Federation) and Riaz Kader (Arrowhead Properties).

  • About a 1000 shops of members of the National Clothing Retail Federation has been gutted

  • Arrowhead Properties estimates that it would take between three and six months to have most of its shopping centre back online

Copyright: stillfx /123rf

Rebuilding after last week’s unrest is going to be an enormous task.

Repairing and reopening malls that were burned to the ground could take two years, says Michael Lawrence, Executive Director at National Clothing Retail Federation.

Others that suffered relatively little damage may take a couple of months to repair.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Lawrence and Riaz Kader, COO at Arrowhead Properties (scroll up to listen).

We have about 1000 shops that have been mostly gutted, and completely looted… I’ve had people phone me… absolutely in tears… Some didn’t have the necessary insurance cover…

Michael Lawrence, Executive Director - National Clothing Retail Federation

We had a shopping centre in Mpumalanga that was also partially looted and damaged…

Riaz Kader, COO - Arrowhead Properties

We’ve lodged claims with Sasria… More engagement needs to happen from Sasria’s side…

Riaz Kader, COO - Arrowhead Properties

We’re still assessing… We could get the majority of our centres up and running in between three and six months…

Riaz Kader, COO - Arrowhead Properties

Whatever you do with security, if a couple of thousand people approach an asset, there’s very little that you can do… Communities are key in protecting the asset…

Riaz Kader, COO - Arrowhead Properties

Rebuilding KZN is going to put enormous pressure on supply chains…

Riaz Kader, COO - Arrowhead Properties



19 July 2021 6:30 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Gauteng looting
KZN looting
KZN unrest
Gauteng unrest
Michael Lawrence
National Clothing Retail Federation
Riaz Kader
Arrowhead Properties

More from Business

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

19 July 2021 7:49 PM

Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they?

19 July 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses

19 July 2021 7:06 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Riots and looting – does force majeure apply?

19 July 2021 6:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UIF to pay Ters money directly to employees this time around - Labour Dept

19 July 2021 5:37 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Department of Labour spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi about the Ters payout process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What SA labour law says for businesses not fully operational after riot damage

19 July 2021 11:49 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele talks to Phetheni Nkuna Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr about what businesses can do.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money'

16 July 2021 4:00 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG

16 July 2021 11:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!'

15 July 2021 9:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Youngsters from SA's Field Band Foundation step in to clean up looted mall

15 July 2021 8:30 PM

'Yes we can!' The Money Show talks to the FBF's Paul Mongwe about preparing young people to play a constructive role in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

19 July 2021 7:49 PM

Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they?

19 July 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses

19 July 2021 7:06 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Riots and looting – does force majeure apply?

19 July 2021 6:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[OPINION] Why there is light at the end of the tunnel, South Africa

16 July 2021 4:12 PM

John Maytham talks to Freedom of Law's Executive Officer Nicole Fritz who believes a commitment to rule of law is a sign of hope.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham reads Mike Abel’s open letter to 'I told you so' expats

16 July 2021 2:48 PM

Mike Abel (of M&C Saatchi Abel) penned a moving open letter (which Maytham read) to a certain segment of South Africans abroad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated

16 July 2021 12:36 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country

15 July 2021 6:17 PM

The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this quagmire, writes Bheki Mngomezulu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Non-fungible tokens (aka NFTs) explained as simply as possible

15 July 2021 2:14 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Largest deployment of SANDF troops since 1994 – but it won’t happen overnight'

15 July 2021 12:48 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Darren Olivier, Director at African Defence Review.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Two men arrested for allegedly shooting bus in Langa, driver shot in mouth

Local Politics

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

Business Lifestyle Opinion Politics

Caller describes how private staff transport driver shot on Monday morning

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Zuma entitled to compassionate leave to attend brother’s funeral

19 July 2021 7:52 PM

Mango employees left disgruntled as govt mum on salary payments

19 July 2021 7:03 PM

Sassa pay points resume on Monday after being interrupted by riots, looting

19 July 2021 6:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA