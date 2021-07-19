WC govt to vaccinate social development sector - including ECD staff - this week





Western Cape health officials will vaccinate workers in the social development sector from Thursday 22 July

Over the weekend, the national Department of Social Development announced its plan to vaccinate the sector this week

Some of the ECD practitioners and Sassa officials getting vaccinated at a vaccination site in Tembisa, Gauteng. Image: Department of Social Development/Twitter

The Western Cape Department of Health is expected to vaccinate professionals in the provincial social development sector from Thursday 22 July.

This comes after Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu announced the national rollout plan for the sector on Saturday.

This sector rollout will include all early childhood development (ECD) teachers, social workers, Sassa officials, and other staff working in the social development department in the province.

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez has urged all staff members to make use of this special opportunity to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The following categories qualify to be vaccinated:

All social service professionals, both in government, the private sector, and the NPO Sector rendering social services

Community development practitioners

The entire ECD workforce

All staff employed in the Departments of Social Development, Sassa and the National Development Agency (NDA) nationwide

Pretoria, 17 July 2021: The Minister of Social Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu, wishes to announce that @The_DSD will be launching its National Vaccine Rollout Plan from Mon 19 July 2021, in all Provinces. #DSDVacciNATION #IChooseVacciNATION — Social Development (@The_DSD) July 17, 2021