WC govt to vaccinate social development sector - including ECD staff - this week
- Western Cape health officials will vaccinate workers in the social development sector from Thursday 22 July
- Over the weekend, the national Department of Social Development announced its plan to vaccinate the sector this week
The Western Cape Department of Health is expected to vaccinate professionals in the provincial social development sector from Thursday 22 July.
This comes after Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu announced the national rollout plan for the sector on Saturday.
This sector rollout will include all early childhood development (ECD) teachers, social workers, Sassa officials, and other staff working in the social development department in the province.
Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez has urged all staff members to make use of this special opportunity to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
RELATED: J&J jab only for sector-specific vaccinations until supply increases: Dr. Cloete
The following categories qualify to be vaccinated:
- All social service professionals, both in government, the private sector, and the NPO Sector rendering social services
- Community development practitioners
- The entire ECD workforce
- All staff employed in the Departments of Social Development, Sassa and the National Development Agency (NDA) nationwide
Pretoria, 17 July 2021: The Minister of Social Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu, wishes to announce that @The_DSD will be launching its National Vaccine Rollout Plan from Mon 19 July 2021, in all Provinces. #DSDVacciNATION #IChooseVacciNATION— Social Development (@The_DSD) July 17, 2021
All Provincial MECs for Social Development have been briefed on the readiness of the vaccination programme implementation in all Provinces with National, Provincial, District & Local Task Teams between the Departments of Social Development and Health. #DSDVacciNATION— Social Development (@The_DSD) July 17, 2021
Source : https://twitter.com/The_DSD/status/1417091026406285316/photo/2
More from Local
Local eco-warrior Loretta Waterboer wins award for recycling impact
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to recycling advocate Loretta Waterboer about her community recycling initiative in Fisantekraal.Read More
Two men arrested for allegedly shooting bus in Langa, driver shot in mouth
Ray White talks to EWN reporter Kayllyn Palm about the ongoing taxi-related violence in Cape Town.Read More
Reconciliaton in SA remains 'an unfinished business'
Africa Melane asks the CSVR's Anna Moyo-Kupeta whether the recent unrest has unmasked racial tensions in the country.Read More
Plea from businesses in Cape Town for an end to deadly taxi violence
Africa Melane speaks to the president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry about the impact of the ongoing taxi wars.Read More
'Instigators used social media to incite, now SA is using it to help rebuild'
CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Naz Consulting CEO Nazareen Ebrahim about the use of social media during the unrest in SA.Read More
Formal inquest begins into Life Esidimeni tragedy
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Section27's Julia Chaskalson as the inquest into the Life Esidimeni tragedy gets underway on Monday.Read More
'Apartheid left SA in a state of collective trauma that must be healed'
Sara-Jayne King speaks to clinical psychologist Nomfundo Mogapi about the psychology of the recent looting and unrest in SA.Read More
Caller describes how private staff transport driver shot on Monday morning
Mark from Strand says their driver was thankfully only grazed, but a couple of centimetres either way and he would have been dead.Read More
Taxi talks continue on Monday, commuters urged to stay safe as death toll climbs
Refilwe Moloto talks to Weekend Argus reporter Velani Ludidi and W Cape Transport MEC Daylen Mitchell about the latest reports.Read More