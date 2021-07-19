Riots and looting – does force majeure apply?





Force majeure is a clause in a contract that frees parties from their obligations in the event of unforeseeable circumstances

Contracts are quite specific as to what would qualify as force majeure

Force majeure is a clause in a contract that frees both parties from liability when an extraordinary event beyond the control of the parties prevents one or both from fulfilling their obligations under the contract.

Businesses that suffered losses in the recent unrest may be able to invoke force majeure clauses, thereby releasing them from their contracts.

Force majeure usually comes into play after natural disasters but can also cover public violence and riots.

If there is no force majeure clause, an affected business may invoke the concept of “supervening impossibility” if the event is reasonably unforeseeable and unavoidable.

Does force majeure apply to the recent riots and looting in parts of Gauteng and KZN?

