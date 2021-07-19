Riots and looting – does force majeure apply?
-
Force majeure is a clause in a contract that frees parties from their obligations in the event of unforeseeable circumstances
-
Contracts are quite specific as to what would qualify as force majeure
Force majeure is a clause in a contract that frees both parties from liability when an extraordinary event beyond the control of the parties prevents one or both from fulfilling their obligations under the contract.
Businesses that suffered losses in the recent unrest may be able to invoke force majeure clauses, thereby releasing them from their contracts.
Force majeure usually comes into play after natural disasters but can also cover public violence and riots.
If there is no force majeure clause, an affected business may invoke the concept of “supervening impossibility” if the event is reasonably unforeseeable and unavoidable.
Does force majeure apply to the recent riots and looting in parts of Gauteng and KZN?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel (scroll up to listen).
It used to be called ‘An Act of God’… Contracts are quite specific as to what would qualify…Michael Straeuli, Partner - Webber Wentzel
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_6103447_force-majeure-a-term-in-contract-for-major-natural-disaster-.html?vti=ndgkzaz9zw50brz636-1-11
More from Business
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m
Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".Read More
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank.Read More
Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ.Read More
'Our centres will be up and running in between 3 and 6 months'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Lawrence (National Clothing Retail Federation) and Riaz Kader (Arrowhead Properties).Read More
UIF to pay Ters money directly to employees this time around - Labour Dept
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Department of Labour spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi about the Ters payout process.Read More
What SA labour law says for businesses not fully operational after riot damage
Abongile Nzelenzele talks to Phetheni Nkuna Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr about what businesses can do.Read More
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.Read More
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!'
Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times.Read More
More from Opinion
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m
Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".Read More
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank.Read More
Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ.Read More
'Our centres will be up and running in between 3 and 6 months'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Lawrence (National Clothing Retail Federation) and Riaz Kader (Arrowhead Properties).Read More
[OPINION] Why there is light at the end of the tunnel, South Africa
John Maytham talks to Freedom of Law's Executive Officer Nicole Fritz who believes a commitment to rule of law is a sign of hope.Read More
John Maytham reads Mike Abel’s open letter to 'I told you so' expats
Mike Abel (of M&C Saatchi Abel) penned a moving open letter (which Maytham read) to a certain segment of South Africans abroad.Read More
[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week.Read More
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country
The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this quagmire, writes Bheki Mngomezulu.Read More
Non-fungible tokens (aka NFTs) explained as simply as possible
Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.Read More