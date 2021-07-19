UIF to pay Ters money directly to employees this time around - Labour Dept





The latest round of Ters applications will open from midnight on Monday 19 July

The UIF will start paying Covid-19 Ters benefits directly to workers

The Department of Labour says the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) will open the system for the Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) applications from midnight on Monday 19 July.

Workers in industries that have been affected by the Level 4 lockdown regulations will be able to apply for the extended Ters benefit here.

Department of Labour spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi says the UIF plans on making payments from Monday 26 July.

Over the weekend, Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi signed a directive allowing the UIF to start paying Ters benefits directly to workers.

Buthelezi says the application process has not changed.

He says the department is working to resolve outstanding applications from previous claims processes.

We have not opened [applications] yet, we'll be opening at midnight... The documents that are required are listed on the portal. Makhosonke Buthelezi, Spokesperson - Department Of Labour

Nothing has changed in terms of the process itself. Makhosonke Buthelezi, Spokesperson - Department Of Labour

We need confirmation of back accounts since we are going to pay directly to the employees this time around. Makhosonke Buthelezi, Spokesperson - Department Of Labour