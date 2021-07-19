SACC proposes amnesty period as police urge looters to handover stolen goods
- The SA Police Service has urged looters to voluntarily hand in stolen goods or face criminal prosecution
- The SA Council of Churches says the authorities should implement an amnesty period as part of nation-building efforts
- Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana says some people are dumping looted goods in the streets because they fear being arrested
The SA Council of Churches (SACC) says there should be an amnesty period for people who return looted goods to police stations in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
The SACC made the proposal for the South African Police Service (SAPS) to declare a 14-day amnesty last week.
The council's secretary-general, Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, says the government has not directly responded to the SACC regarding their recommendation.
However, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) issued a statement calling on looters to voluntarily surrender looted property or face possible arrest and criminal records.
NatJoints, which is co-chaired by the SAPS, South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the State Security Agency (SSA), says recovery operations are ongoing across KZN and Gauteng.
It's understood that a number of tip-offs and calls from community members have led security forces to recover volumes of suspected stolen property.
RT#sapsHQ Looters called upon to voluntarily surrender looted property or face possible arrest and criminal records as the integrated recovery operations continue. #StopIncitingViolence #StopSpreadingFakeNews #DeleteDontShare #DontBuyStolenGoods TMhttps://t.co/iCKLLYyhet pic.twitter.com/wOWGGxrQ6M— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 18, 2021
Meanwhile, Bishop Mpumlwana says the council has received reports that many looters are dumping their stolen goods in the streets because they fear being arrested.
He says these goods should not go to waste and can be given to humanitarian agencies that can direct them to needy areas.
"People are dumping them in the street, and that's not helpful", Mpumlwana tells CapeTalk.
We recommend that government considers giving 7 days, or at most 14 days, for anybody that brings [looted [goods] out of their own volition on their own conscience, to the nearest police station, will not be charged.Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, General Secretary - South African Council of Churches
There are thousands of people that looted in these two provinces. It's not possible that all of them will be caught. Security forces cannot all their time getting all these [looted goods] back. But we at least say that out of those thousands, you may get at least 100 people that we can help save.Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, General Secretary - South African Council of Churches
The value of taking these [looted goods] back to the police station, instead of dumping them on the streets as some people are doing now, is that they do not get destroyed. We don't want them to be destroyed.Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, General Secretary - South African Council of Churches
People are dumping them in the street, and that's not helpful. That's why we'd like to have a much more systemic way of dealing with this and not dumping in the streets.Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, General Secretary - South African Council of Churches
We made this suggestion on Tuesday last week... and this came because the pastors in Soweto approached us.Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, General Secretary - South African Council of Churches
They say it would enhance this [call to return stolen goods] if people did not fear that if they go to the police station to deliver these things that they would be charged.Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, General Secretary - South African Council of Churches
