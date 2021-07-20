Bus services scaled down after Golden Arrow 'caught in crossfire' of taxi feud
- Golden Arrow says its bus services will be reduced after a bus driver was shot in the mouth by gunmen on Monday
- Spokesperson John Dammer estimates that between 50,000 to 70,000 people will be affected by the limited operations in various township areas
- Bus services will be disrupted in Nyanga, Langa, Gugulethu, Blue Downs, Mfuleni, and Khayelitsha
Golden Arrow says its services have been disrupted by the ongoing taxi conflict in Cape Town which has left bus drivers and commuters fearing for their safety.
On Monday, a Golden Arrow bus driver was shot in the mouth after a bus was targeted on the N2 highway.
RELATED: Two men arrested for allegedly shooting bus in Langa, driver shot in mouth
Reports suggest that a heavy calibre firearm was used in the incident, according to Golden Arrow spokesperson John Dammert.
The bus driver underwent surgery on Monday and is recovering in hospital.
In a separate incident yesterday, a Golden Arrow bus came under attack at the Langa taxi rank. Dammert says there was also another random shooting in Gugulethu.
RELATED: Caller describes how private staff transport driver shot on Monday morning
As a result of the recent attacks, Golden Arrow services have been disrupted in the south-eastern metro areas, including Nyanga, Langa, Gugulethu, Blue Downs, Mfuleni, and Khayelitsha.
"We are erring on the side of caution. We will only cover those routes where we are absolutely sure that our drivers and our passengers are safe", Dammert tells CapeTalk.
It's a question of drivers that are willing to take the risk to go on the road.John Dammert, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Service
We are doing everything that we can. We have staff that are surveilling routes. We are in close contact with law enforcement agencies.John Dammert, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Service
This shouldn't be happening to somebody who is just trying to earn a living and put food on the table.John Dammert, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Service
Unfortunately [today] it's going to be similar to the service that we were forced to scale down yesterday [Monday] for obvious reasons.John Dammert, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Service
Our buses are being targeted and we are finding ourselves in the crossfire in the feud between the two taxi associations. There's a real reluctance on the part of our drivers to be on the road... and we have to respect that.John Dammert, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Service
Source : Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News
