Taxi violence driven by agenda to extend monopoly on public transport - JP Smith





The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says there are elements in the taxi industry that are pushing for a complete monopoly of the public transport sector in Cape Town

Smith says some taxi operators want to push Golden Arrow out of the picture after Metrorail infrastructure was "systematically dismantled"

Golden Arrow is operating at a limited capacity after a driver was shot near Langa on Monday

Law enforcement officers are conducting stop and search operations to seize illegal weapons and impound pirate taxis

FILE: Police on scene at the Cape Town Station Deck taxi rank after a shooting took place on 23 November 2020. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/Eyewitness News

The taxi violence in Cape Town is aimed at hijacking the public transport sector in the city, says Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith.

According to Smith, some elements of the taxi industry want to have a monopoly of public transport in order to call the shots and make unreasonable demands.

"That's the agenda here, to have a monopoly so that demands have to be acquiesced to, otherwise all public transport ceases", he tells CapeTalk.

Golden Arrow services have been disrupted by the ongoing taxi conflict after buses came under attack on Monday.

Smith argues that there is a calculated move to disable Golden Arrow Bus Service (GABS) after the "systematic dismantling" of Metrorail so commuters are left with no choice but to use taxis.

He says the dedicated Golden Arrow bus enforcement unit is expected to be redeployed in August.

I think what we've seen is a systematic dismantling of the rail infrastructure and an attempt to extend the monopoly on public transport by pushing Golden Arrow Bus Service out of the picture as best they can. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

I'm not suggesting that the entire taxi industry is involved in that but there are certain elements that are doing a very calculated disabling of GABS. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

These [taxi] associations and mother bodies have become an enemy to the commuters. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Smith says metro officers are conducting stop and search operations on suspicious vehicles in a bid to seize illegal weapons and impound pirate taxis.

He says some taxi operators want to "grind the city to a halt" and have also been "hijacking and extorting" private vehicle owners.

We're out there this morning, we were out there yesterday. We're searching taxis, minibuses, Avanzas, any suspicious vehicles for weapons, and we are impounding vehicles that are off-route that are pirate or rogue taxis because that fuels the violence. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

We're impounding upwards of 700 or 900 taxis a month now. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Over the weekend, we received credible information that allowed us to have our resources in the right places yesterday. In Langa, it led to metro police officers and SAPS being able to chase down two shooters who shot at Golden Arrow buses then went to go and pretend to be sleeping in a taxi when our staff were combing the public transport interchange. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

There were attempts to intimidate people loading taxis and to intimidate private vehicles even and turn them around. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town