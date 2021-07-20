Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:15
Mandla Mlangeni at the National Arts Festival
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mandla Mlangeni
Today at 10:30
What can stores do with returned loot?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tracy Gilmore
Today at 10:45
Can cops demand a receipt to see if looted or not?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendel Bloem - Co- Vice Chairman at Johannesburg Attorneys Association
Today at 11:05
TERS REOPENED - What you need to do
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
David Esau - Head: Inspectorate at Department Of Labour
Today at 16:05
Communicating what Zuma has done wrong to his supporters
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde: Update on taxi violence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:45
Book: Searching for Sarah
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dominique Malherbe
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Limited train services as Metrorail staff affected by taxi violence and Covid-19 Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott about the current state of train services. 20 July 2021 9:54 AM
Taxi violence driven by agenda to extend monopoly on public transport - JP Smith Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith about the ongoing taxi violence. 20 July 2021 8:48 AM
Bus services scaled down after Golden Arrow 'caught in crossfire' of taxi feud Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Golden Arrow spokesperson John Dammert about how the bus services have been disrupted... 20 July 2021 7:36 AM
View all Local
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Zuma's lawyers want corruption trial postponed as proceedings resume online Midday Report stand-in host Ray White chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about Jacob Zuma's corruption trial. 19 July 2021 2:14 PM
Two men arrested for allegedly shooting bus in Langa, driver shot in mouth Ray White talks to EWN reporter Kayllyn Palm about the ongoing taxi-related violence in Cape Town. 19 July 2021 1:52 PM
View all Politics
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ. 19 July 2021 7:06 PM
View all Business
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Tips on how to look after your mental health and exist in a positive mindspace Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to registered clinical psychologist Duduzile Maphanga about taking care of your menta... 17 July 2021 10:56 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 16 July 2021 5:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Sport
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
England scraps lockdown rules but Covid-19 cases on the rise with Delta strain CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to BBC correspondent Rich Preston about the latest international news stories. 19 July 2021 12:28 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ. 19 July 2021 7:06 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Limited train services as Metrorail staff affected by taxi violence and Covid-19

20 July 2021 9:54 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Taxi violence
Metrorail
Train services
Covid-19 infection
Metrorail train services
train crew

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott about the current state of train services.
  • Metrorail has had to cancel more services as a result of staff being infected with Covid-19
  • Staff are now also unable to get to work as a result of the current taxi violence
  • Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott says train crews were already reduced due to Covid-19 regulations
FILE: Metrorail's physical distance markers. Picture:: Metrorail.

Metrorail says train services have been limited even further due to Covid-19 infections among train crew as well as staff who are unable to get to work because of ongoing taxi violence.

The railway operator was already offering a slimmed-down timetable due to Covid-19 regulations and a lack of train sets following vandalism.

RELATED: Taxi violence driven by agenda to extend monopoly on public transport - JP Smith

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott says Covid-19 infections have affected crew members involved in critical train operations, with 20 staffers still in self-isolation.

In addition, some Metrorail employees cannot get to work because they rely on the very same public transport modes that have been affected by taxi violence.

RELATED: Bus services scaled down after Golden Arrow 'caught in crossfire' of taxi feud

According to Scott, Metrorail has been unable to provide staff transport in areas where taxi conflict is ongoing.

On Tuesday morning, Metrorail operated 28 out of 51 scheduled trains on the southern line.

On the northern line, 16 out of 46 trains arrived and 18 out of 25 transported train commuters on the Cape Flats line.

Scott says all 22 trains were able to operate from the central line between Langa and Cape Town.

RELATED: Caller describes how private staff transport driver shot on Monday morning

We are still offering limited services under the current Covid-19 regulations and not all our employees are able to work... There's also the Covid-19 infection which prompted us to suspend services on Friday and Saturday.

Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape

The infections happened amongst the train crew and the train operations crew normally comprises of drivers, guards, the roster office, section managers, and control officers.

Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape

Over the weekend, the facilities were sanitised but there are still about 20 of those people in self-isolation at least until-mid week.

Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape

And then the current security situation also impacts on our service provision because there is an uncertainty around the attendance of our staff.

Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape



20 July 2021 9:54 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Taxi violence
Metrorail
Train services
Covid-19 infection
Metrorail train services
train crew

More from Local

Taxi violence driven by agenda to extend monopoly on public transport - JP Smith

20 July 2021 8:48 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith about the ongoing taxi violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bus services scaled down after Golden Arrow 'caught in crossfire' of taxi feud

20 July 2021 7:36 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Golden Arrow spokesperson John Dammert about how the bus services have been disrupted by an ongoing taxi feud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SACC proposes amnesty period as police urge looters to handover stolen goods

19 July 2021 7:14 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana about the proposal made by the South African Council of Churches.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC govt to vaccinate social development sector - including ECD staff - this week

19 July 2021 4:54 PM

The Western Cape Government says it is ready to roll out vaccinations in the social development sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local eco-warrior Loretta Waterboer wins award for recycling impact

19 July 2021 3:46 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to recycling advocate Loretta Waterboer about her community recycling initiative in Fisantekraal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two men arrested for allegedly shooting bus in Langa, driver shot in mouth

19 July 2021 1:52 PM

Ray White talks to EWN reporter Kayllyn Palm about the ongoing taxi-related violence in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reconciliaton in SA remains 'an unfinished business'

19 July 2021 1:17 PM

Africa Melane asks the CSVR's Anna Moyo-Kupeta whether the recent unrest has unmasked racial tensions in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Plea from businesses in Cape Town for an end to deadly taxi violence

19 July 2021 11:26 AM

Africa Melane speaks to the president of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry about the impact of the ongoing taxi wars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Instigators used social media to incite, now SA is using it to help rebuild'

19 July 2021 10:40 AM

CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Naz Consulting CEO Nazareen Ebrahim about the use of social media during the unrest in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formal inquest begins into Life Esidimeni tragedy

19 July 2021 10:02 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Section27's Julia Chaskalson as the inquest into the Life Esidimeni tragedy gets underway on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Taxi violence driven by agenda to extend monopoly on public transport - JP Smith

Local

Bus services scaled down after Golden Arrow 'caught in crossfire' of taxi feud

Local

Limited train services as Metrorail staff affected by taxi violence and Covid-19

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Court delivers ruling on Zuma bid to postpone corruption trial

20 July 2021 9:58 AM

WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of Life Esidimeni inquest

20 July 2021 9:58 AM

Under-resourced SAPS, SANDF tried their best to stop riots, looting - ISS

20 July 2021 9:29 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA