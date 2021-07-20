Limited train services as Metrorail staff affected by taxi violence and Covid-19





Metrorail has had to cancel more services as a result of staff being infected with Covid-19

Staff are now also unable to get to work as a result of the current taxi violence

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott says train crews were already reduced due to Covid-19 regulations

FILE: Metrorail's physical distance markers. Picture:: Metrorail.

Metrorail says train services have been limited even further due to Covid-19 infections among train crew as well as staff who are unable to get to work because of ongoing taxi violence.

The railway operator was already offering a slimmed-down timetable due to Covid-19 regulations and a lack of train sets following vandalism.

RELATED: Taxi violence driven by agenda to extend monopoly on public transport - JP Smith

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott says Covid-19 infections have affected crew members involved in critical train operations, with 20 staffers still in self-isolation.

In addition, some Metrorail employees cannot get to work because they rely on the very same public transport modes that have been affected by taxi violence.

RELATED: Bus services scaled down after Golden Arrow 'caught in crossfire' of taxi feud

According to Scott, Metrorail has been unable to provide staff transport in areas where taxi conflict is ongoing.

On Tuesday morning, Metrorail operated 28 out of 51 scheduled trains on the southern line.

On the northern line, 16 out of 46 trains arrived and 18 out of 25 transported train commuters on the Cape Flats line.

Scott says all 22 trains were able to operate from the central line between Langa and Cape Town.

RELATED: Caller describes how private staff transport driver shot on Monday morning

We are still offering limited services under the current Covid-19 regulations and not all our employees are able to work... There's also the Covid-19 infection which prompted us to suspend services on Friday and Saturday. Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape

The infections happened amongst the train crew and the train operations crew normally comprises of drivers, guards, the roster office, section managers, and control officers. Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape

Over the weekend, the facilities were sanitised but there are still about 20 of those people in self-isolation at least until-mid week. Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape

And then the current security situation also impacts on our service provision because there is an uncertainty around the attendance of our staff. Riana Scott, Spokesperson - Metrorail Western Cape