'Organised criminals are stopping anybody for transporting passengers'





The Golden Arrow bus driver who was shot in the mouth with a high calibre weapon on Monday is in a stable condition

The bus company, operating at about 40%, has permission to run after the curfew

There are allegations that taxi drivers are even stopping people from walking to work

A Golden Arrow bus was shot at on the N2 near Nyanga, Cape Town on 19 July 2021. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

Golden Arrow scaled down its services on Tuesday after one of its drivers was shot in the mouth with a high-calibre rifle while transporting passengers on the N2 after Borcherds Quarry Road on Monday.

One of the company's buses was targeted by shooters at the Langa taxi rank yesterday.

"Our buses are being targeted and we are finding ourselves in the crossfire in the feud between the two taxi associations and there's a real reluctance from our drivers to be on the road for obvious reasons and we have to respect that,” said Golden Arrow spokesperson John Dammert.

"The southeast area of the metro, specifically Nyanga, is a hot spot and unfortunately the adjacent areas of Langa, Gugulethu, Blue Downs, Mfuleni.

“Khayelitsha was fairly quiet but it's not something that you can really count on, so we're erring on the side of caution."

Thousands of commuters are left without any way to get to and from work; very few taxis are operating.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Bronwen Dyke, Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow (scroll up to listen).

He [shot bus driver] is going to have an operation on Friday… he is going to be OK. Bronwen Dyke, Public Relations Manager - Golden Arrow

We’re looking at 35% to 40% of our normal service… We’re not going into Nyanga at all… Bronwen Dyke, Public Relations Manager - Golden Arrow

This is very much organised crime… A targeted attempt to stop anybody from transporting passengers… People are desperate to get to work… clinging on to their jobs… it’s awful! Our drivers are scared… Bronwen Dyke, Public Relations Manager - Golden Arrow

Last night we got permission to operate long after curfew… We will do the same tonight… We’ll do our best to clear everybody… Bronwen Dyke, Public Relations Manager - Golden Arrow