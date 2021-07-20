Employees entitled to paid time off to get Covid jab





Employees have a right to paid time off to receive Covid-19 vaccination

The Covid-19 vaccination side effects will require sick leave, says labour expert Jan Truter

An over-60 gets vaccinated against Covid-19. © Jozef Polc/123rf.com

Covid-19 has seen some amendments made to the Baic Conditions of Employment Act.

Wil the rollout of vaccines, there are two further categories, says Truter.

The first is fairly straightforward and uncontroversial where employers need to give their employees time off to be vaccinated - and it refers to paid time off to be vaccinated in terms of the consolidated directions. Jan Truter, Director - LabourWise

He says the second category is somewhat more controversial.

What may present problems is where employees present side effects as a result of the Covid-19 vaccination and may need time off. In cases like that, they need to be placed on sick leave in terms of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act. Jan Truter, Director - LabourWise

What is a bit strange is the provision that says that the employer may accept the Covid-19 vaccination certificate in lieu of a medical certificate. Jan Truter, Director - LabourWise

Truter says that seems to be a mistake.