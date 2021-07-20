Zuma trial postponed and judge wants written reasons why it must not be virtual
- Former president Jacob Zuma has succeeded in having his arms deal corruption trial postponed
- The case has been postponed to August 10 when the court will hear Zuma's application for lead prosecutor Billy Downer to recuse himself
- Judge Piet Koen has asked all parties to provide a list of written reasons arguing why a virtual sitting should not proceed in August
Former president Jacob Zuma's arms deal corruption trial has been postponed to 10 August while the court decides whether the hearings will continue in person or via video link.
On Tuesday, Judge Piet Koen ruled that the case would be adjourned until next month when Zuma's lawyers will argue for the recusal of state prosecutor Billy Downer.
The judge is expected to adjudicate on the issues raised in Zuma's special plea.
RELATED: Justice Edwin Cameron on Zuma and art of the Stalingrad defence tactic
The former president, who is currently in prison, asked for the trial be postponed so that he can appear in the courtroom instead of virtually.
His lawyers says Zuma wants to testify in person about why he should be acquitted of corruption charges without standing trial.
RELATED: Zuma's lawyers want corruption trial postponed as proceedings resume online
Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze says the judge's decision on the virtual proceedings could set a legal precedent that could potentially affect other court cases.
Judge Piet Koen has given all parties until 2 August to make written submissions about why the hearings should not proceed via video.
Jacob Zuma's Stalingrad strategy appears to be working if this is anything to go by.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Even from prison, former president Jacob Zuma scores himself a three-week reprieve until his next appearance, which will be to discuss the issue of the recusal of Billy Downer.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Today Judge Piet Koen took a more balanced approach, ordering that all parties, including Correctional Services, give compelling reasons why I should or should not be virtual.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The judge wants written reasons by no later than the second of August. There was no ruling about whether the trial itself would be virtual or not.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News
It's not a clear victory for Zuma by any means but he does get that three-week postponement.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN
