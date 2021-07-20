'We can't leave anyone out' - Prof says undocumented people must be vaccinated
- Public health researcher Prof Jo Vearey says undocumented citizens and foreign nationals are excluded from the vaccine rollout because they don't have an ID document or valid papers
- The Wits University professor says SA health authorities need to develop an administrative system that ensures access to vaccines for undocumented persons in the country
People living in South Africa without valid documentation cannot register for a Covid-19 vaccine.
Public health researcher Prof Jo Vearey says this administrative issue excludes South African citizens who do not have an ID document, including homeless people, and undocumented foreign nationals.
The Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) only accepts citizens with ID documents and documented foreigners with valid passports, asylum-seeker permits, or refugee permits.
Professor Vearey, whose research focuses on migration health in southern Africa, says the government needs to introduce alternative vaccine registration processes for undocumented persons.
Alternative forms of registration could include the use of names and dates of birth or current addresses, she says.
The Wits University professor says South Africa's government has a responsibility to ensure that it does not contribute towards vaccine nationalism or vaccine inequality.
She laments that foreign nationals in the country, both documented and undocumented, have faced a range of structural issues when trying to access services in South Africa preceding the Covid-19 pandemic.
RELATED: Migrants battle to access healthcare services, especially in Gauteng - Section27
According to Vearey, there are many individuals who are afraid to register for a vaccine using expired documentation.
She says they do not want to risk getting reported to the Department of Home Affairs.
At the same time, refugee reception offices have been closed and individuals have been unable to renew their papers with the department.
We are in an emergency. It's not the time for either looking for ways to exclude people or to accidentally exclude people.Prof Jo Vearey, Associate Professor - African Centre For Migration and Society (Wits University)
For any vaccination programme to succeed, we can't leave anyone out.Prof Jo Vearey, Associate Professor - African Centre For Migration and Society (Wits University)
We have to find ways to ensure that everyone is vaccinated, and this means developing an administrative system to ensure that those who are currently without valid documents are able to safely access a vaccination.Prof Jo Vearey, Associate Professor - African Centre For Migration and Society (Wits University)
Part of this is around the fear that individuals have of the health system and access to the health system resulting in them being reported to Home Affairs.Prof Jo Vearey, Associate Professor - African Centre For Migration and Society (Wits University)
Healthcare workers are no immigration officials, they are not responsible for reviewing your documents or lack thereof.Prof Jo Vearey, Associate Professor - African Centre For Migration and Society (Wits University)
A big concern linked to this is that with the closure of the refugee reception offices and the inability for individuals to renew asylum permits in particular that expire every one to three months since March 2020.Prof Jo Vearey, Associate Professor - African Centre For Migration and Society (Wits University)
We now have an incredible backlog of people who - whilst the state has given them permission to be in the country, that an expired permit is not an expired status - are very afraid to engage with state structures with expired documents.Prof Jo Vearey, Associate Professor - African Centre For Migration and Society (Wits University)
Source : Qama Qukula/CapeTalk
