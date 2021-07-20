Global markets fall sharply, weighed by spiralling Delta-variant
-
A renewed surge in Covid-19 cases, even in vaccinated countries, is negatively affecting market confidence
-
Stock markets across the world are falling; many are at multi-month lows
Stock markets across the world came tumbling down on Monday, amid pessimism regarding rising Covid-19 cases even in countries that have vaccinated the majority of their populations.
The UK’s FTSE 100 fell 2.4% to its lowest level since the start of April.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell 2.3% to its lowest level in two months.
Germany’s Dax and France’s Cac fell by 2.5% while the Dow Jones industrial average gave up more than 2%.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 1:11).
The ongoing economic impact of Covid… is reducing confidence…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
The Nikkei index is at its lowest level in six months. New York is down 2%, London is down 2%, all the European markets have followed suit… Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Australia… all are trading lower…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
This is, perhaps, where we were in 2008…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
