Looting aftermath: '3000 people arrested. Where are you going to keep them?'
-
50 people have already appeared in court in the aftermath of last week’s mass looting. They remain behind bars
-
Police Minister Bheki Cele says he has a list of 12 suspected instigators
-
About 3000 people have been arrested in the past few days
About 200 people are scheduled to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court from Tuesday morning after being arrested in connection with last week's looting rampage.
More than 3000 people have been arrested during riots that took the lives of at least 212 people and destroyed several shops, malls, ATMs, and warehouses.
"Protestors are expected to come to court in support of those arrested, so roads around the precinct will be closed off to traffic from 7:00 AM TO 4:00 PM and only court staff, lawyers and suspects will be allowed into the court - no members of the public are allowed,” said the metro police’s Xolani Fihla.
“The roads affected are Ntemi Pilliso Street, Miriam Makeba Street, Marshall Street, and Fox Street."
Ray White interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque (scroll up to listen).
Who are those instigators? … About 50 people have now appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court. They remain behind bars… Some were found with looted clothing…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
Police Minister Bheki Cele says they have a list of 12 people [suspected instigators] …Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
About 3000 people have been arrested… Where are you going to keep them? … Correctional services will be under enormous pressure…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
