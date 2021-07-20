Justice Edwin Cameron on Zuma and art of the Stalingrad defence tactic





Justice Cameron says outlines 4 parties involved in the time-wasting delay tactics used in the justice system

Cameron believes the legal professional bodies should be stamping out 'stunt delays' and 'outrageous arguments' used to delay court cases

Former President Jacob Zuma checks his phone while at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 17 November 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Former president, Jacob Zuma's trial has been adjourned to 10 and 13 August 2021 for adjudication on the special plea. His postponement application was successful.

Judge Piet Koen says the virtual sitting will remain in effect unless it is revoked.

The phrase 'Stalingrad tactics' is often used to describe those charged in criminal or civil cases who use methods such as appealing every possible ruling that is unfavourable to the defendant in order to delay or stave off legal proceedings.

The legal defence strategy is a term that comes from the Battle of Stalingrad during the Second World War where the Soviet Union won the battle by wearing down attacking German forces over the course of 5 months.

Jacob Zuma and his legal team seem to be masters of the legal defence strategy - and there are many other high-profile people the world over who have used this tactic.

Retired Constitutional Court Judge Edwin Cameron speaks to Refilwe Moloto about whether our legal system is too exposed to time-wasting, Stalingrad tactics like we have witnessed in trying to get our former President Jacob Zuma to stand trial for corruption. It is a tactic used by a few others as well.

He wrote along with JJ du Toit and Alexia Katsiginis an article in the SA attorney journal De Reus _Justice postponed: What causes unreasonable delays in criminal trials?_

Cameron says of course any individual falsely arraigned on a charge would want to use every possible defence available to secure their innocence.

But what is happening here, is that there are many unscrupulous lawyers and unscrupulous clients who have exploited the rightful protection of our Constitution and Bill of Rights. Justice Edwin Cameron - Retired Constitutional Court judge

We have to find procedural, just, and fair constitutional ways to put a stop to this. Justice Edwin Cameron - Retired Constitutional Court judge

How does one make the distinction between protecting one's constitutional rights and exploiting the courts in general, asks Refilwe?

There are four guilty parties here and not one of them is the Constitution. Justice Edwin Cameron - Retired Constitutional Court judge

He names the four parties - the unscrupulous clients and lawyers, the professional association now called the Legal Practice Council, and lastly judges themselves.

The first guilty party is unscrupulous clients who are guilty but want to avoid going to jail at all costs, want to avoid even confronting the charges in court. Justice Edwin Cameron - Retired Constitutional Court judge

The second guilty party is unscrupulous lawyers and we have seen that happen. 'Stunt withdrawals' we call it in our article, where suddenly the lawyer says, oh I have a different engagement, and the trial cannot proceed. Justice Edwin Cameron - Retired Constitutional Court judge

Cameron says in the United States, for example, you cannot do this because the trial does proceed and the client can sue their lawyer for malpractice. No stunt withdrawals are allowed in America.

Cameron says lawyers using excuses such as having other engagements to postpone a court date is 'outrageous.'

The third guilty party is our professional association - the Legal Practice Council. Justice Edwin Cameron - Retired Constitutional Court judge

He says it has displayed lax oversight and is not asking for explanations as to why lawyers are adopting these delaying practices.

Lastly, the fourth guilty party is the judges...We are being too lax. Justice Edwin Cameron - Retired Constitutional Court judge

The most difficult and gruelling work is still done in what are called magistrates courts, he notes.

They should be called district or regional courts - and district and regional judges - and we should give them the honour that they deserve. Justice Edwin Cameron - Retired Constitutional Court judge

Cameron says these regional and district courts are not sufficiently supported by the superior courts. High Court judges and appellate judges should be cracking down on these stunts, he adds.

So how can the Legal Practice Council hold its lawyers to account?

The Legal Practice Council (LPC) is a statutory institution...and so they have public duties. Justice Edwin Cameron - Retired Constitutional Court judge

Cameron raises another concern that he believes needs to be stamped out and called out by the legal professional bodies.

Another issue is outrageous arguments. A lawyer owes a duty to the justice system and the courts - not to unscrupulous clients who come with a bogus, far-fetched outrageous argument. Justice Edwin Cameron - Retired Constitutional Court judge