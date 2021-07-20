Expect snow, bitterly cold, wet weather in next few days





A cold front will make landfall later on Tuesday

Expect much rain, very cold temperatures, and snow on the mountains

Weather forecasters are predicting snowfall on the mountains in the Western Cape from Tuesday night.

Cold, wet weather will persist on Wednesday with a maximum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius and an 80% chance of rain.

The rain will subside by Thursday, but the cold snap will continue with a maximum expected temperature of 12 degrees Celsius.

