Got memories stuck on VHS or Betamax? Convert them to DVD – or another format





VNG Dubbing transfers just about any media format into just about anything else

It will even take apart tapes and put them back together to make them work

There is a subculture of VHS enthusiasts

Question from Adrienne in Wynberg:

I am about to move and came across the only VHS tape I have of my family, who have all passed on – my mom, dad, and brother.

I wonder if there are any listeners who might know whether or not there is still someone doing the transfer of VHS to DVD and/or onto a stick?

Ancient technology I know, but this tape is invaluable to me.

I am so happy to have found it amongst my late mom's things!

Pippa Hudson interviewed Noel Solomon, owner of VNG Dubbing.

Solomon has worked in the business for more than 30 years, so he has seen his fair share of tech come and go.

VNG Dubbing is situated at 6 Dorman Street in Gardens; call them at 021 424 7501 or 082 798 7128.

I knew one day this was going to happen, that people want to transfer their precious memories… I’ve got a close affinity for machines; I can’t get rid of them! Noel Solomon, owner - VNG Dubbing

We go from Betamax, VHS, the mini-VHS… there are so many formats I can’t even mention… I’ve got quite a few machines… I’ve got industrial, broadcast ones as well… Noel Solomon, owner - VNG Dubbing

When something doesn’t work… I literally take the tape apart… until I get it right… Noel Solomon, owner - VNG Dubbing

There’s a subculture of VHS enthusiasts… If you have Walt Disney stuff, it’s worth money… If you have the original Lion King, it’s worth a lot… Noel Solomon, owner - VNG Dubbing