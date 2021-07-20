Your teen might be addicted to codeine concoctions. There is help at hand
- Teenagers are still increasingly becoming addicted to codeine concoctions known on the street as Lean
- The concoctions often contain not just codeine but also antihistamines, both of which are suppressants and can impair breathing
- Drug expert says watch your teens for changes in behaviour regarding sleeping, eating and mood swings as these can be warning signs of addcition
There are growing concerns around the abuse of codeine by South African teens.
Codeine is a medication that is commonly used in over-the-counter concoctions like painkillers and cough mixtures. When used as intended, it’s a perfectly decent solution to mild or moderate pain, or to help suppress a nagging cough, says Pippa but, unfortunately, it’s not always used as intended, and the side effects of abuse can be devastating.
Pippa speaks to substance abuse expert and addiction counselor David Bayever about codeine mixed with other substance to form a kind of cocktail that has the nickname of Lean on the streets.
What we understand is using a substance that is meant for medical purposes but to disguise the taste when taken in high doses they mix it with ordinary cooldrinks or juice or some candy to sweeten it and hide the taste.David Bayever, Substance abuse expert and counselor
But what they don't understand is that it does not just contain the codeine on its own. What is in the cough mixture or painkiller be it a syrup or tablet form, there are other active ingredients as well. And one of them happens to be an antihistamine very often.David Bayever, Substance abuse expert and counselor
The antihistamine together with the codeine both acts as suppressants.David Bayever, Substance abuse expert and counselor
This extra dose of suppressants makes the user more docile and the result is a suppression of their breathing.
Alcohol is often another active ingredient found in the mixture, he notes.
So here you see that this concoction can cause lots of problems and the youth need to understand exactly what the consequences can be.David Bayever, Substance abuse expert and counselor
Abuse can lead to body aches, breathing difficulties, impaired vision, organ damage, and in some cases death.
It has a very serious effect on the brain and the way it is capable of functioning.David Bayever, Substance abuse expert and counselor
He says parents should look out for changes in teenagers sleep patterns, eating differently, attention to hygiene changes, and behavioural changes.
He says users lose their ability to stand up.
That's where the name comes from - they have to lean on something because they become so disorientated that they cannot stand on their own two feet.David Bayever, Substance abuse expert and counselor
What is the high that teens are looking for with these concoctions?
They are getting a euphoric effect. There is no doubt about it because they are taking it in higher quantities.David Bayever, Substance abuse expert and counselor
Bayever says there is help available for teens.
You don't have to 'lean' on the substance, rather lean on us.David Bayever, Substance abuse expert and counselor
Councellors will help teenage users to work through the issues that are causing them to turn to substances to escape what is bothering them.
You don't have to take something chemical to escape that.David Bayever, Substance abuse expert and counselor
He says the issue is serious enough to have prompted Norwood Police in Joburg to launch the Project #LeanOnMe campaign.
