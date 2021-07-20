Justice Moseneke calls for postponement of 2021 local government elections





Justice Dikgang Moseneke has on Tuesday reported that the Inquiry into Ensuring Free and Fair Local Government Elections during Covid-19 has recommended that the 2021 Local Government Elections must be postponed and held no later than February 2022.

He looked at reports from nine medical experts.

Justice Moseneke says the inquiry into whether elections will be free and fair during COVID19 "concludes that it is not reasonably possible" that elections will be held in a free and fair manner as provided by provisions of the Constitution.

Moseneke notes that large gatherings are bound to be super spreader events and lead to the spread of the virus.

He says that Covid-19 safety precautions will limit canvassing as well.

This is a developing story.