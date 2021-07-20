Streaming issues? Report here
Judge Piet Koen postpones Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial to 10 August

20 July 2021 4:00 PM
by Kabous le Roux
John Maytham interviews News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

  • Jacob Zuma's corruption trial will resume on 10 August

  • The State has rubbished claims of a conspiracy against Zuma

Former President Jacob Zuma outside the state capture commission in December 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Former President Jacob Zuma's arms deal corruption trial will resume on 10 August, Judge Piet Koen ruled on Tuesday.

This comes after Zuma's lawyers on Monday called for the case to be postponed so that Zuma could testify in person.

Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, graft, and racketeering related to the 1999 arms deal.

He is accused of taking R4 million in bribes from French arms manufacturer Thales.

Zuma is serving a 15-month prison term for a separate charge of contempt of court.

John Maytham interviewed News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan (scroll up to listen).

It's a smart judgement… He will make a decision on 4 August…

Karyn Maughan, specialist legal reporter - News24

The State says that Jacob Zuma's claims of conspiracy have been ventilated in a number of courts, and findings have been made… the prosecution is not tainted… Koen is leaning towards having the argument…

Karyn Maughan, specialist legal reporter - News24



