Judge Piet Koen postpones Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial to 10 August
-
Jacob Zuma's corruption trial will resume on 10 August
-
The State has rubbished claims of a conspiracy against Zuma
Former President Jacob Zuma's arms deal corruption trial will resume on 10 August, Judge Piet Koen ruled on Tuesday.
This comes after Zuma’s lawyers on Monday called for the case to be postponed so that Zuma could testify in person.
Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, graft, and racketeering related to the 1999 arms deal.
He is accused of taking R4 million in bribes from French arms manufacturer Thales.
Zuma is serving a 15-month prison term for a separate charge of contempt of court.
John Maytham interviewed News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan (scroll up to listen).
It’s a smart judgement… He will make a decision on 4 August…Karyn Maughan, specialist legal reporter - News24
The State says that Jacob Zuma’s claims of conspiracy have been ventilated in a number of courts, and findings have been made… the prosecution is not tainted… Koen is leaning towards having the argument…Karyn Maughan, specialist legal reporter - News24
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
Zuma trial postponed and judge wants written reasons why it must not be virtual
Midday Report stand-in host Ray White chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze about the postponement of Jacob Zuma's corruption trial.Read More
'We can't leave anyone out' - Prof says undocumented people must be vaccinated
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Professor Jo Vearey, a public health researcher focused on migration and health issues.Read More
Expect snow, bitterly cold, wet weather in next few days
Ray White interviews South Africa Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen.Read More
Looting aftermath: '3000 people arrested. Where are you going to keep them?'
Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
'SANDF deployment has played positive role in security efforts in Gauteng, KZN'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to African Defence Review director John Stupart about the SANDF deployment to Gauteng and KZN.Read More
'Organised criminals are stopping anybody for transporting passengers'
Lester Kiewit interviewed Bronwen Dyke, Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow.Read More
Limited train services as Metrorail staff affected by taxi violence and Covid-19
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott about the current state of train services.Read More
Taxi violence driven by agenda to extend monopoly on public transport - JP Smith
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith about the ongoing taxi violence.Read More
Bus services scaled down after Golden Arrow 'caught in crossfire' of taxi feud
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Golden Arrow spokesperson John Dammert about how the bus services have been disrupted by an ongoing taxi feud.Read More