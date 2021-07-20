End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom
Local second-hand vehicle behemoth WeBuyCars has confirmed it is buying Gauteng's Ticketpro Dome.
The dealer says a purchase agreement has been concluded with the owners, the Sasol Pension Fund.
It was announced recently that the popular events venue is shutting down amid the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Diana Ross was the big drawcard when the Dome opened in April 1998.
It is with a heavy heart that @RXAfrica_ today announces that after 20 yrs of being the management company of SA’s largest multipurpose indoor arena, @Ticketprodome will be closing.— More Than Food Magazine (@MoreThanFoodMag) July 19, 2021
Another devasting blow for the exhibitions, events & entertainment industry due to Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/4f0jvvolse
The Dome was originally intended to be a permanent motor showroom.
Now WeBuyCars is now able to finally realise the original vision and develop it into one of the biggest second-hand car dealerships in the world says Executive Director Faan van der Walt.
RELATED: The fascinating story of WeBuyCars (and why Naspers is pumping billions into it)
The deal has been in the making for a while says van der Walt in conversation with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.
As you know, WeBuyCars has an expansive footprint across South Africa and in the last year we've been looking to expand that into the northern suburbs of Johannesburg...Faan van der Walt, Founder - WeBuyCars.co.za
In January... one of our options did not materialise and we went back to the drawing board and thought about the Dome which in these times was obviously standing vacant... Today the rest is history!Faan van der Walt, Founder - WeBuyCars.co.za
Van der Walt acknowledges the people lamenting the loss of an established live entertainment venue, saying that for him too it is bittersweet.
We've had good times in the Dome... I remember attending the Top Gear show with Jeremy Clarkson; it was a highlight of my life... but in these times you have to adapt...Faan van der Walt, Founder - WeBuyCars.co.za
Van der Walt says the Dome will be even bigger than WeBuyCars' biggest showroom currently in Midrand, which accommodates 1,000 vehicles.
Around 1,500 cars would fit into the new venue.
I don't think that many people know that back in 1998 when it designed and developed it was initially intended to be a motor showroom and not an entertainment venue...Faan van der Walt, Founder - WeBuyCars.co.za
With WeBuyCars stepping in that original vision... can now be realised.Faan van der Walt, Founder - WeBuyCars.co.za
Listen to the interview with van der Walt below:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/ticketprodome/photos/a.344218712303429/1004207562971204
