End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We’re afraid. We stand here for nothing – stranded commuter Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 20 July 2021 5:29 PM
Judge Piet Koen postpones Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial to 10 August John Maytham interviews News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 20 July 2021 4:00 PM
Zuma trial postponed and judge wants written reasons why it must not be virtual Midday Report stand-in host Ray White chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze about the postponement of Jacob Zuma's corru... 20 July 2021 2:48 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Justice Moseneke calls for postponement of 2021 local government elections Judge Moseneke says his decision has been based on reports by nine medical health experts. 20 July 2021 2:58 PM
Justice Edwin Cameron on Zuma and art of the Stalingrad defence tactic Refilwe Moloto talks to Justice Edwin Cameron who says there are four guilty parties responsible for these kinds of 'stunt delays. 20 July 2021 1:57 PM
View all Politics
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars. 20 July 2021 7:48 PM
Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving' John Maytham interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 20 July 2021 4:44 PM
View all Business
Your teen might be addicted to codeine concoctions. There is help at hand Pippa Hudson talks to drug expert and councellor David Bayever about the codeine cocktail nicknamed 'Lean' on the streets. 20 July 2021 3:41 PM
Got memories stuck on VHS or Betamax? Convert them to DVD – or another format Pippa Hudson interviews Noel Solomon, owner of VNG Dubbing. 20 July 2021 2:16 PM
Expect snow, bitterly cold, wet weather in next few days Ray White interviews South Africa Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen. 20 July 2021 1:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Sport
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
England scraps lockdown rules but Covid-19 cases on the rise with Delta strain CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to BBC correspondent Rich Preston about the latest international news stories. 19 July 2021 12:28 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving' John Maytham interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 20 July 2021 4:44 PM
'Organised criminals are stopping anybody for transporting passengers' Lester Kiewit interviewed Bronwen Dyke, Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow. 20 July 2021 10:49 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom

20 July 2021 7:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
ticketpro dome
WeBuyCars.co.za
Faan van der Walt
Entertainment industry
Lockdown
COVID-19
Events industry
RX Venue Management
Sasol Pension Fund
WeBuyCars

No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars.
Image: Ticketpro Dome on Facebook @ticketprodome

Local second-hand vehicle behemoth WeBuyCars has confirmed it is buying Gauteng's Ticketpro Dome.

The dealer says a purchase agreement has been concluded with the owners, the Sasol Pension Fund.

It was announced recently that the popular events venue is shutting down amid the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Diana Ross was the big drawcard when the Dome opened in April 1998.

The Dome was originally intended to be a permanent motor showroom.

Now WeBuyCars is now able to finally realise the original vision and develop it into one of the biggest second-hand car dealerships in the world says Executive Director Faan van der Walt.

RELATED: The fascinating story of WeBuyCars (and why Naspers is pumping billions into it)

The deal has been in the making for a while says van der Walt in conversation with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

As you know, WeBuyCars has an expansive footprint across South Africa and in the last year we've been looking to expand that into the northern suburbs of Johannesburg...

Faan van der Walt, Founder - WeBuyCars.co.za

In January... one of our options did not materialise and we went back to the drawing board and thought about the Dome which in these times was obviously standing vacant... Today the rest is history!

Faan van der Walt, Founder - WeBuyCars.co.za

Van der Walt acknowledges the people lamenting the loss of an established live entertainment venue, saying that for him too it is bittersweet.

We've had good times in the Dome... I remember attending the Top Gear show with Jeremy Clarkson; it was a highlight of my life... but in these times you have to adapt...

Faan van der Walt, Founder - WeBuyCars.co.za

Van der Walt says the Dome will be even bigger than WeBuyCars' biggest showroom currently in Midrand, which accommodates 1,000 vehicles.

Around 1,500 cars would fit into the new venue.

I don't think that many people know that back in 1998 when it designed and developed it was initially intended to be a motor showroom and not an entertainment venue...

Faan van der Walt, Founder - WeBuyCars.co.za

With WeBuyCars stepping in that original vision... can now be realised.

Faan van der Walt, Founder - WeBuyCars.co.za

Listen to the interview with van der Walt below:




20 July 2021 7:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
ticketpro dome
WeBuyCars.co.za
Faan van der Walt
Entertainment industry
Lockdown
COVID-19
Events industry
RX Venue Management
Sasol Pension Fund
WeBuyCars

More from Business

[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire

20 July 2021 8:39 PM

Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction

20 July 2021 7:02 PM

'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving'

20 July 2021 4:44 PM

John Maytham interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Global markets fall sharply, weighed by spiralling Delta-variant

20 July 2021 11:45 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Employees entitled to paid time off to get Covid jab

20 July 2021 11:20 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jan Truter at LabourWise about the employees' rights when it comes to taking time off to be vaccinated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Organised criminals are stopping anybody for transporting passengers'

20 July 2021 10:49 AM

Lester Kiewit interviewed Bronwen Dyke, Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market?

20 July 2021 5:45 AM

Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

19 July 2021 7:49 PM

Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they?

19 July 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses

19 July 2021 7:06 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire

20 July 2021 8:39 PM

Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your teen might be addicted to codeine concoctions. There is help at hand

20 July 2021 3:41 PM

Pippa Hudson talks to drug expert and councellor David Bayever about the codeine cocktail nicknamed 'Lean' on the streets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Got memories stuck on VHS or Betamax? Convert them to DVD – or another format

20 July 2021 2:16 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Noel Solomon, owner of VNG Dubbing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expect snow, bitterly cold, wet weather in next few days

20 July 2021 1:06 PM

Ray White interviews South Africa Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market?

20 July 2021 5:45 AM

Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

19 July 2021 7:49 PM

Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation

17 July 2021 12:20 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tips on how to look after your mental health and exist in a positive mindspace

17 July 2021 10:56 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to registered clinical psychologist Duduzile Maphanga about taking care of your mental health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 July 2021

16 July 2021 5:12 PM

Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money'

16 July 2021 4:00 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We’re afraid. We stand here for nothing – stranded commuter

Local

Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction

Business Politics Opinion

Expect snow, bitterly cold, wet weather in next few days

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WC gov deploys more resources to parts of CT due to ongoing taxi violence

20 July 2021 8:41 PM

Mali interim leader says he's 'well' after assassination attempt

20 July 2021 8:11 PM

Move of Esidimeni patients was labeled business opportunity to NGOs - witness

20 July 2021 7:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA