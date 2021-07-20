Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving'





The government is considering a Basic Income Grant for the country

The economy we have is not creating employment for 22 million jobseekers

The implication of not implementing a Basic Income Grant will be too dire to contemplate, says Frye

Basic income grant (BIG). © dizanna/123rf.com

South Africa is one of the world’s most unequal societies, a fact thrown into stark relief by the recent mass looting in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The riots have resulted in renewed calls for a Basic Income Grant.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the government is looking at the feasibility of implementing such a grant.

A coalition of 40 civil society organisations is calling for a grant of R1268 per month for all South Africans.

John Maytham interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute (scroll up to listen).

Frye has been at the forefront of the most recent push for a Basic Income Grant.

Now, more than ever before, we’re receiving signals that it is being considered… The policy itself… had elevated into mainstream thinking… We have to look at what the obstacles are… Isobel Frye, Director - Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute

We have a traumatised nation… people are starving… Isobel Frye, Director - Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute

We need to rebuild trust and faith in our democratic project… It’s the only responsible thing that the government can do… It has to be done… Isobel Frye, Director - Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute

We don’t have an economy that can create jobs for 22 million people… We will have to look at new ways of redistributing income… Isobel Frye, Director - Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute