[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire
Jeff Bezos has become the latest billionaire to (briefly) play space tourist, just more than a week after Richard Branson.
Blue Origin's New Shephard rocket blasted off on Tuesday with Bezos aboard, along with three other civilians.
They included both the world's oldest (82) and youngest (18) space travellers.
RELATED: UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump
Scenes from #NSFirstHumanFlight astronaut load. pic.twitter.com/L7u1ZaYn60— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) July 20, 2021
Can Bezos and Branson add the title of astronaut to their list of their billionaire achievements?
And where does space begin? Bruce Whitfield asks astronomer and author David Block.
Technically speaking, space would begin at the end of our tenuous atmosphere... at about 80 kms up. They went 107 kms up, so they did enter the domain of space.Prof. David Block, Astronomer and author
But it's a loooong extrapolation to call them astronauts!Prof. David Block, Astronomer and author
To my mind this is far more of a joyride (chuckles)... The cost is at around R4 million per minute!Prof. David Block, Astronomer and author
Is there any scientific value to these sorts of expeditions?
Not yet, is Block's answer.
You're only up for ten minutes. I think the money of [SA-born]Mark Shuttleworth was far better invested in 2002 when he spent eight days aboard the International Space Station. That cost a cool R220 million... but there he did conduct scientific experiments for us in South Africa.Prof. David Block, Astronomer and author
I salute these people for their entrepreneurship in that they want to move frontiers forward, but certainly one cannot compare what's happening today to the real thing in terms of going to the moon or inter-planetary travel...Prof. David Block, Astronomer and author
I spent my entire life studying stars, galaxies, planets, but there's nothing quite like looking at this pale blue dot with its swirling clouds... just looking at the beauty of it from space... but ten minutes is probably a lot more palatable for the multitudes rather than spending four months on an international space station!Prof. David Block, Astronomer and author
WATCH: Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen receive their astronaut wings after today’s Blue Origin spaceflight. https://t.co/lEapSQ24zn pic.twitter.com/bAkLCBf7Dx— CNBC (@CNBC) July 20, 2021
Listen to the fascinating conversation with Prof. Block on The Money Show:
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tMHhXzpwupU
More from Business
End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom
No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars.Read More
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction
'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka.Read More
Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving'
John Maytham interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.Read More
Global markets fall sharply, weighed by spiralling Delta-variant
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Employees entitled to paid time off to get Covid jab
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jan Truter at LabourWise about the employees' rights when it comes to taking time off to be vaccinated.Read More
'Organised criminals are stopping anybody for transporting passengers'
Lester Kiewit interviewed Bronwen Dyke, Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow.Read More
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market?
Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.Read More
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m
Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".Read More
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank.Read More
More from World
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market?
Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.Read More
England scraps lockdown rules but Covid-19 cases on the rise with Delta strain
CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to BBC correspondent Rich Preston about the latest international news stories.Read More
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours'
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home
Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready.Read More
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump
Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.Read More
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19
The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged
Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government.Read More
This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong
A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below!Read More
More from Lifestyle
End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom
No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars.Read More
Your teen might be addicted to codeine concoctions. There is help at hand
Pippa Hudson talks to drug expert and councellor David Bayever about the codeine cocktail nicknamed 'Lean' on the streets.Read More
Got memories stuck on VHS or Betamax? Convert them to DVD – or another format
Pippa Hudson interviews Noel Solomon, owner of VNG Dubbing.Read More
Expect snow, bitterly cold, wet weather in next few days
Ray White interviews South Africa Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen.Read More
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market?
Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.Read More
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m
Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".Read More
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger.Read More
Tips on how to look after your mental health and exist in a positive mindspace
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to registered clinical psychologist Duduzile Maphanga about taking care of your mental health.Read More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 July 2021
Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week.Read More