Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We’re afraid. We stand here for nothing – stranded commuter Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 20 July 2021 5:29 PM
Judge Piet Koen postpones Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial to 10 August John Maytham interviews News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 20 July 2021 4:00 PM
Zuma trial postponed and judge wants written reasons why it must not be virtual Midday Report stand-in host Ray White chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze about the postponement of Jacob Zuma's corru... 20 July 2021 2:48 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Justice Moseneke calls for postponement of 2021 local government elections Judge Moseneke says his decision has been based on reports by nine medical health experts. 20 July 2021 2:58 PM
Justice Edwin Cameron on Zuma and art of the Stalingrad defence tactic Refilwe Moloto talks to Justice Edwin Cameron who says there are four guilty parties responsible for these kinds of 'stunt delays. 20 July 2021 1:57 PM
View all Politics
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars. 20 July 2021 7:48 PM
Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving' John Maytham interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 20 July 2021 4:44 PM
View all Business
Your teen might be addicted to codeine concoctions. There is help at hand Pippa Hudson talks to drug expert and councellor David Bayever about the codeine cocktail nicknamed 'Lean' on the streets. 20 July 2021 3:41 PM
Got memories stuck on VHS or Betamax? Convert them to DVD – or another format Pippa Hudson interviews Noel Solomon, owner of VNG Dubbing. 20 July 2021 2:16 PM
Expect snow, bitterly cold, wet weather in next few days Ray White interviews South Africa Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen. 20 July 2021 1:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Sport
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
England scraps lockdown rules but Covid-19 cases on the rise with Delta strain CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to BBC correspondent Rich Preston about the latest international news stories. 19 July 2021 12:28 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving' John Maytham interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 20 July 2021 4:44 PM
'Organised criminals are stopping anybody for transporting passengers' Lester Kiewit interviewed Bronwen Dyke, Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow. 20 July 2021 10:49 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire

20 July 2021 8:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Wits
SpaceX
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Elon Musk
Jeff Bezos
Amazon
Richard Branson
Mark Shuttleworth
Virgin Galactic
Billionaires
space travel
space race
Professor David Block
Blue Origin
New Shepard
Cosmic Dust Laboratory

Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block.
Screengrab from Blue Origin video of New Shepard First Human Flight on YouTube

Jeff Bezos has become the latest billionaire to (briefly) play space tourist, just more than a week after Richard Branson.

Blue Origin's New Shephard rocket blasted off on Tuesday with Bezos aboard, along with three other civilians.

They included both the world's oldest (82) and youngest (18) space travellers.

RELATED: UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump

Can Bezos and Branson add the title of astronaut to their list of their billionaire achievements?

And where does space begin? Bruce Whitfield asks astronomer and author David Block.

Technically speaking, space would begin at the end of our tenuous atmosphere... at about 80 kms up. They went 107 kms up, so they did enter the domain of space.

Prof. David Block, Astronomer and author

But it's a loooong extrapolation to call them astronauts!

Prof. David Block, Astronomer and author

To my mind this is far more of a joyride (chuckles)... The cost is at around R4 million per minute!

Prof. David Block, Astronomer and author

Is there any scientific value to these sorts of expeditions?

Not yet, is Block's answer.

You're only up for ten minutes. I think the money of [SA-born]Mark Shuttleworth was far better invested in 2002 when he spent eight days aboard the International Space Station. That cost a cool R220 million... but there he did conduct scientific experiments for us in South Africa.

Prof. David Block, Astronomer and author

I salute these people for their entrepreneurship in that they want to move frontiers forward, but certainly one cannot compare what's happening today to the real thing in terms of going to the moon or inter-planetary travel...

Prof. David Block, Astronomer and author

I spent my entire life studying stars, galaxies, planets, but there's nothing quite like looking at this pale blue dot with its swirling clouds... just looking at the beauty of it from space... but ten minutes is probably a lot more palatable for the multitudes rather than spending four months on an international space station!

Prof. David Block, Astronomer and author

Listen to the fascinating conversation with Prof. Block on The Money Show:




20 July 2021 8:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Wits
SpaceX
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Elon Musk
Jeff Bezos
Amazon
Richard Branson
Mark Shuttleworth
Virgin Galactic
Billionaires
space travel
space race
Professor David Block
Blue Origin
New Shepard
Cosmic Dust Laboratory

More from Business

End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom

20 July 2021 7:48 PM

No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction

20 July 2021 7:02 PM

'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving'

20 July 2021 4:44 PM

John Maytham interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Global markets fall sharply, weighed by spiralling Delta-variant

20 July 2021 11:45 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Employees entitled to paid time off to get Covid jab

20 July 2021 11:20 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jan Truter at LabourWise about the employees' rights when it comes to taking time off to be vaccinated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Organised criminals are stopping anybody for transporting passengers'

20 July 2021 10:49 AM

Lester Kiewit interviewed Bronwen Dyke, Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market?

20 July 2021 5:45 AM

Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

19 July 2021 7:49 PM

Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they?

19 July 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses

19 July 2021 7:06 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market?

20 July 2021 5:45 AM

Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

England scraps lockdown rules but Covid-19 cases on the rise with Delta strain

19 July 2021 12:28 PM

CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to BBC correspondent Rich Preston about the latest international news stories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG

16 July 2021 11:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours'

16 July 2021 10:03 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home

15 July 2021 11:00 AM

Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump

13 July 2021 9:18 PM

Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19

13 July 2021 12:39 PM

The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged

12 July 2021 1:10 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This is the way we brush our teeth...but it seems most of us are doing it wrong

12 July 2021 10:03 AM

A TikTok video of a UK dentist explaining why most people are brushing their teeth incorrectly has gone viral, click below!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final

11 July 2021 8:58 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom

20 July 2021 7:48 PM

No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your teen might be addicted to codeine concoctions. There is help at hand

20 July 2021 3:41 PM

Pippa Hudson talks to drug expert and councellor David Bayever about the codeine cocktail nicknamed 'Lean' on the streets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Got memories stuck on VHS or Betamax? Convert them to DVD – or another format

20 July 2021 2:16 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Noel Solomon, owner of VNG Dubbing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expect snow, bitterly cold, wet weather in next few days

20 July 2021 1:06 PM

Ray White interviews South Africa Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market?

20 July 2021 5:45 AM

Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

19 July 2021 7:49 PM

Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation

17 July 2021 12:20 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tips on how to look after your mental health and exist in a positive mindspace

17 July 2021 10:56 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to registered clinical psychologist Duduzile Maphanga about taking care of your mental health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 July 2021

16 July 2021 5:12 PM

Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money'

16 July 2021 4:00 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We’re afraid. We stand here for nothing – stranded commuter

Local

Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction

Business Politics Opinion

Expect snow, bitterly cold, wet weather in next few days

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mali interim leader says he's 'well' after assassination attempt

20 July 2021 8:11 PM

Move of Esidimeni patients was labeled business opportunity to NGOs - witness

20 July 2021 7:01 PM

Save the Children org concerned about KZN schools vandalised during riots

20 July 2021 6:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA