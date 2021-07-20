We’re afraid. We stand here for nothing – stranded commuter





Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa met with locals on Tuesday to discuss ongoing taxi violence

Commuters are left stranded as buses and taxis withdraw service

Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa in Cape Town on 20 July 2021. Picture: Kevin Brant/ Eyewitness News.

Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa met volunteers from Mandalay on Tuesday, who are patrolling the local shopping complex to prevent looting.

Kodwa was there to address the ongoing taxi violence in Cape Town.

“Sooner or later, we must find a solution to this problem, it can’t go on,” said Kodwa.

“We have seen people, in this cold weather of Cape Town, queueing without public transport and the taxi industry is a very important mode of transport especially for the poor.”

Kodwa said the government was not on the backfoot when it came to brokering peace in the taxi industry.

Minister Kodwa visited the area to interact with volunteers… The Minister encouraged them…

I spoke to some stranded commuters… They don’t know when they will get transport. Some people I spoke to have been waiting for three hours… They don’t know if they’ll make it to work. Will they get transport back home? Kevin Brandt, reporter - Eyewitness News