Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We’re afraid. We stand here for nothing – stranded commuter Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 20 July 2021 5:29 PM
Judge Piet Koen postpones Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial to 10 August John Maytham interviews News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 20 July 2021 4:00 PM
Zuma trial postponed and judge wants written reasons why it must not be virtual Midday Report stand-in host Ray White chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze about the postponement of Jacob Zuma's corru... 20 July 2021 2:48 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Justice Moseneke calls for postponement of 2021 local government elections Judge Moseneke says his decision has been based on reports by nine medical health experts. 20 July 2021 2:58 PM
Justice Edwin Cameron on Zuma and art of the Stalingrad defence tactic Refilwe Moloto talks to Justice Edwin Cameron who says there are four guilty parties responsible for these kinds of 'stunt delays. 20 July 2021 1:57 PM
View all Politics
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars. 20 July 2021 7:48 PM
Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving' John Maytham interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 20 July 2021 4:44 PM
View all Business
Your teen might be addicted to codeine concoctions. There is help at hand Pippa Hudson talks to drug expert and councellor David Bayever about the codeine cocktail nicknamed 'Lean' on the streets. 20 July 2021 3:41 PM
Got memories stuck on VHS or Betamax? Convert them to DVD – or another format Pippa Hudson interviews Noel Solomon, owner of VNG Dubbing. 20 July 2021 2:16 PM
Expect snow, bitterly cold, wet weather in next few days Ray White interviews South Africa Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen. 20 July 2021 1:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Sport
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
England scraps lockdown rules but Covid-19 cases on the rise with Delta strain CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to BBC correspondent Rich Preston about the latest international news stories. 19 July 2021 12:28 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving' John Maytham interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 20 July 2021 4:44 PM
'Organised criminals are stopping anybody for transporting passengers' Lester Kiewit interviewed Bronwen Dyke, Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow. 20 July 2021 10:49 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

We’re afraid. We stand here for nothing – stranded commuter

20 July 2021 5:29 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Taxi violence
Zizi Kodwa
Transport
Eyewitness News
EWN
Kevin Brandt
public transport
ray white
midday report

Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.

  • Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa met with locals on Tuesday to discuss ongoing taxi violence

  • Commuters are left stranded as buses and taxis withdraw service

Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa in Cape Town on 20 July 2021. Picture: Kevin Brant/ Eyewitness News.

RELATED: 'Organised criminals are stopping anybody for transporting passengers'

Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa met volunteers from Mandalay on Tuesday, who are patrolling the local shopping complex to prevent looting.

Kodwa was there to address the ongoing taxi violence in Cape Town.

“Sooner or later, we must find a solution to this problem, it can’t go on,” said Kodwa.

“We have seen people, in this cold weather of Cape Town, queueing without public transport and the taxi industry is a very important mode of transport especially for the poor.”

Kodwa said the government was not on the backfoot when it came to brokering peace in the taxi industry.

Ray White interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt (scroll up to listen).

Minister Kodwa visited the area to interact with volunteers… The Minister encouraged them…

Kevin Brandt, reporter - Eyewitness News

I spoke to some stranded commuters… They don’t know when they will get transport. Some people I spoke to have been waiting for three hours… They don’t know if they’ll make it to work. Will they get transport back home?

Kevin Brandt, reporter - Eyewitness News

We’re afraid… We don’t know what they’re fighting about… We wake up early to come stand here for nothing… We don’t know if we’re leaving at all…

Stranded commuter



20 July 2021 5:29 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Taxi violence
Zizi Kodwa
Transport
Eyewitness News
EWN
Kevin Brandt
public transport
ray white
midday report

More from Local

Judge Piet Koen postpones Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial to 10 August

20 July 2021 4:00 PM

John Maytham interviews News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma trial postponed and judge wants written reasons why it must not be virtual

20 July 2021 2:48 PM

Midday Report stand-in host Ray White chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze about the postponement of Jacob Zuma's corruption trial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We can't leave anyone out' - Prof says undocumented people must be vaccinated

20 July 2021 1:23 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Professor Jo Vearey, a public health researcher focused on migration and health issues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expect snow, bitterly cold, wet weather in next few days

20 July 2021 1:06 PM

Ray White interviews South Africa Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Looting aftermath: '3000 people arrested. Where are you going to keep them?'

20 July 2021 12:33 PM

Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SANDF deployment has played positive role in security efforts in Gauteng, KZN'

20 July 2021 10:56 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to African Defence Review director John Stupart about the SANDF deployment to Gauteng and KZN.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Organised criminals are stopping anybody for transporting passengers'

20 July 2021 10:49 AM

Lester Kiewit interviewed Bronwen Dyke, Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Limited train services as Metrorail staff affected by taxi violence and Covid-19

20 July 2021 9:54 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott about the current state of train services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Taxi violence driven by agenda to extend monopoly on public transport - JP Smith

20 July 2021 8:48 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith about the ongoing taxi violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bus services scaled down after Golden Arrow 'caught in crossfire' of taxi feud

20 July 2021 7:36 AM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Golden Arrow spokesperson John Dammert about how the bus services have been disrupted by an ongoing taxi feud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We’re afraid. We stand here for nothing – stranded commuter

Local

Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction

Business Politics Opinion

Expect snow, bitterly cold, wet weather in next few days

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WC gov deploys more resources to parts of CT due to ongoing taxi violence

20 July 2021 8:41 PM

Mali interim leader says he's 'well' after assassination attempt

20 July 2021 8:11 PM

Move of Esidimeni patients was labeled business opportunity to NGOs - witness

20 July 2021 7:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA