The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Latest Local
We’re afraid. We stand here for nothing – stranded commuter Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 20 July 2021 5:29 PM
Judge Piet Koen postpones Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial to 10 August John Maytham interviews News24 specialist legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 20 July 2021 4:00 PM
Zuma trial postponed and judge wants written reasons why it must not be virtual Midday Report stand-in host Ray White chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze about the postponement of Jacob Zuma's corru... 20 July 2021 2:48 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Justice Moseneke calls for postponement of 2021 local government elections Judge Moseneke says his decision has been based on reports by nine medical health experts. 20 July 2021 2:58 PM
Justice Edwin Cameron on Zuma and art of the Stalingrad defence tactic Refilwe Moloto talks to Justice Edwin Cameron who says there are four guilty parties responsible for these kinds of 'stunt delays. 20 July 2021 1:57 PM
View all Politics
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars. 20 July 2021 7:48 PM
Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving' John Maytham interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 20 July 2021 4:44 PM
View all Business
Your teen might be addicted to codeine concoctions. There is help at hand Pippa Hudson talks to drug expert and councellor David Bayever about the codeine cocktail nicknamed 'Lean' on the streets. 20 July 2021 3:41 PM
Got memories stuck on VHS or Betamax? Convert them to DVD – or another format Pippa Hudson interviews Noel Solomon, owner of VNG Dubbing. 20 July 2021 2:16 PM
Expect snow, bitterly cold, wet weather in next few days Ray White interviews South Africa Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen. 20 July 2021 1:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Sport
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
England scraps lockdown rules but Covid-19 cases on the rise with Delta strain CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to BBC correspondent Rich Preston about the latest international news stories. 19 July 2021 12:28 PM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving' John Maytham interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 20 July 2021 4:44 PM
'Organised criminals are stopping anybody for transporting passengers' Lester Kiewit interviewed Bronwen Dyke, Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow. 20 July 2021 10:49 AM
View all Opinion
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction

20 July 2021 7:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
ANC
Economy
Inequality
The Money Show
Looting
Bruce Whitfield
economic inequality
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Dr Thabi Leoka
business leaders
economic recovery
civil unrest
reconstruction
social compact

'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

President Cyril Ramphosa meets 90 business leaders on Tuesday evening in the wake of the destruction sowed in last week's public unrest.

Ramaphosa's opening remarks outlining the essential steps government will take were posted by the Presidency on Twitter.

Key to the success of these plans is close collaboration between government and business, says the president.

The purpose of the meeting is "to share information on the challenges faced by key sectors of the economy, to identify priorities and tasks, and to agree on measures that we need to take together to rebuild and reposition SA."

"We must build a special social contract among all of us to respond to the crisis, and rebuild an economy that is far more resilient, sustainable, dynamic and inclusive."

Bruce Whitfield interviews independent economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

So far we have north of R50 billion [in damage] and counting... It's going to have a long-lasting impact. So many people have lost their jobs, so many people have died...

Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist

There needs to be a restoration project because key points such as your manufacturing zones and water purification companies, businesses, ports, you name it have been devastated...

Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist

This is a collective effort by government and business and South Africans to restore what has been demolished.

Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist

The unrest exposed the very well-known fault lines that have been ignored for a long time, comments Whitfield.

Dr Leoka explores the various elements that contributed to the past week's chaos.

At the very core of it, she says, is infighting in the ruling party.

Before we talk about inequality - this was not create by inequality. This was an internal 'family matter' and this family had aspects of a mafia element in it, and the rest of us were collateral damage.

Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist

And then obviously in a country that is very unequal... where all the socio-economic problems were ignored by policy makers, when this opportunity presented itself it triggered looting an opportunistic looting

Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist

You need to prioritise these socio-economic issues that have been a problem for a very, very long time in our history.

Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist

This meeting tonight is very crucial because business typically puts pressure on government, and business by its nature wants outcomes... Business actually should also take a step in to make sure that these socio-economic problems - some of which have been created by business - are solved.

Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist

Listen to the interview with the powerhouse economist below:




