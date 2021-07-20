Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction
President Cyril Ramphosa meets 90 business leaders on Tuesday evening in the wake of the destruction sowed in last week's public unrest.
Ramaphosa's opening remarks outlining the essential steps government will take were posted by the Presidency on Twitter.
Key to the success of these plans is close collaboration between government and business, says the president.
Opening remarks by President @CyrilRamaphosa in meeting with sectors of business on current security crisis https://t.co/YgVlF9v2HV— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 20, 2021
The purpose of the meeting is "to share information on the challenges faced by key sectors of the economy, to identify priorities and tasks, and to agree on measures that we need to take together to rebuild and reposition SA."
"We must build a special social contract among all of us to respond to the crisis, and rebuild an economy that is far more resilient, sustainable, dynamic and inclusive."
Bruce Whitfield interviews independent economist Dr Thabi Leoka.
So far we have north of R50 billion [in damage] and counting... It's going to have a long-lasting impact. So many people have lost their jobs, so many people have died...Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist
There needs to be a restoration project because key points such as your manufacturing zones and water purification companies, businesses, ports, you name it have been devastated...Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist
This is a collective effort by government and business and South Africans to restore what has been demolished.Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist
The unrest exposed the very well-known fault lines that have been ignored for a long time, comments Whitfield.
Dr Leoka explores the various elements that contributed to the past week's chaos.
At the very core of it, she says, is infighting in the ruling party.
Before we talk about inequality - this was not create by inequality. This was an internal 'family matter' and this family had aspects of a mafia element in it, and the rest of us were collateral damage.Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist
And then obviously in a country that is very unequal... where all the socio-economic problems were ignored by policy makers, when this opportunity presented itself it triggered looting an opportunistic lootingDr Thabi Leoka, Economist
You need to prioritise these socio-economic issues that have been a problem for a very, very long time in our history.Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist
This meeting tonight is very crucial because business typically puts pressure on government, and business by its nature wants outcomes... Business actually should also take a step in to make sure that these socio-economic problems - some of which have been created by business - are solved.Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist
Listen to the interview with the powerhouse economist below:
Source : EWN
More from Business
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire
Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block.Read More
End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom
No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars.Read More
Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving'
John Maytham interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.Read More
Global markets fall sharply, weighed by spiralling Delta-variant
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Employees entitled to paid time off to get Covid jab
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jan Truter at LabourWise about the employees' rights when it comes to taking time off to be vaccinated.Read More
'Organised criminals are stopping anybody for transporting passengers'
Lester Kiewit interviewed Bronwen Dyke, Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow.Read More
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market?
Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.Read More
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m
Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".Read More
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank.Read More
More from Politics
Justice Moseneke calls for postponement of 2021 local government elections
Judge Moseneke says his decision has been based on reports by nine medical health experts.Read More
Justice Edwin Cameron on Zuma and art of the Stalingrad defence tactic
Refilwe Moloto talks to Justice Edwin Cameron who says there are four guilty parties responsible for these kinds of 'stunt delays.Read More
'SANDF deployment has played positive role in security efforts in Gauteng, KZN'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to African Defence Review director John Stupart about the SANDF deployment to Gauteng and KZN.Read More
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m
Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".Read More
Zuma's lawyers want corruption trial postponed as proceedings resume online
Midday Report stand-in host Ray White chats to Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about Jacob Zuma's corruption trial.Read More
Two men arrested for allegedly shooting bus in Langa, driver shot in mouth
Ray White talks to EWN reporter Kayllyn Palm about the ongoing taxi-related violence in Cape Town.Read More
Insights into why people looted: Role of brokers as strategists and instigators
Refilwe Moloto talks to criminologist Dr Guy Lamb who argues such large-scale marches on malls do not happen randomly.Read More
Caller describes how private staff transport driver shot on Monday morning
Mark from Strand says their driver was thankfully only grazed, but a couple of centimetres either way and he would have been dead.Read More
Ramaphosa thanks citizens for using Mandela Day to clean up and rebuild SA
President Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked South Africans for uniting to clean up and rebuild communities affected by week-long looting and unrest.Read More
More from Opinion
Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving'
John Maytham interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.Read More
'Organised criminals are stopping anybody for transporting passengers'
Lester Kiewit interviewed Bronwen Dyke, Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow.Read More
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m
Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".Read More
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank.Read More
Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ.Read More
Riots and looting – does force majeure apply?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel.Read More
'Our centres will be up and running in between 3 and 6 months'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Lawrence (National Clothing Retail Federation) and Riaz Kader (Arrowhead Properties).Read More
[OPINION] Why there is light at the end of the tunnel, South Africa
John Maytham talks to Freedom of Law's Executive Officer Nicole Fritz who believes a commitment to rule of law is a sign of hope.Read More
John Maytham reads Mike Abel’s open letter to 'I told you so' expats
Mike Abel (of M&C Saatchi Abel) penned a moving open letter (which Maytham read) to a certain segment of South Africans abroad.Read More