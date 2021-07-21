Streaming issues? Report here
IEC says Judge Moseneke's call to postpone elections 'a judicious decision'

21 July 2021 9:14 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
IEC
Elections
Voting
COVID-19
2021 Local Government Election

Refilwe Moloto talks to IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo about the way forward.
  • The commission has made a judicious decision that marries the constitutional and medical considerations, says IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo
  • The IEC says the final decision should be made this week and the country will be informed of the way forward
Picture: Cindy Archillies/Eyewitness News

Justice Dikgang Moseneke on Tuesday reported that the Inquiry into Ensuring Free and Fair Local Government Elections during Covid-19 has recommended that the 2021 Local Government Elections must be postponed and held no later than February 2022.

He looked at reports from nine medical experts.

Justice Moseneke says the inquiry into whether elections will be free and fair during COVID19 "concludes that it is not reasonably possible" that elections will be held in a free and fair manner as provided by provisions of the Constitution.

Moseneke notes that large gatherings are bound to be super spreader events and lead to the spread of the virus.

He says that Covid-19 safety precautions will limit canvassing as well as voter registration.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sy Mamabolo, Chief Electoral Officer at the IEC, about the recommendations by former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke that the elections would not be free and fair if held in October in the shadow of the Covid pandemic.

RELATED: 'Postponing elections to 2022 a setback for small parties like Good, Al Jama-ah'

We have before the country a master act of constitutional engagement which judiciously balances the right to vote, the right to free and fair elections, the right to stand for office, and if elected the right to hold office, against the right to life.

Sy Mamabolo, CEO - IEC

Mamabolo says the report has taken account of the views of all the varied political parties as well as medical science.

Medical science has proved to be decisive in the decision that has been arrived at.

Sy Mamabolo, CEO - IEC

He says he hopes the country can move forward in unity regarding the decision.

When will the final decision be made?

We do not believe it will take longer than this week for the commission to finalise its consideration and at that point, we will inform the country about what the next steps will be.

Sy Mamabolo, CEO - IEC

The report has married the two elements together in a very judicious way. The Constitution has been considered and the medical evidence has been brought to bear into the decision.

Sy Mamabolo, CEO - IEC

Mamabolo believes this postponement will not disadvantage any political parties.




