Bolo of Waterfall Troop, another baboon killed by City of Cape Town
The City of Cape Town (CoCT) and CapeNature are responsible for killing Bolo, an alpha male of the Waterfall Troop who lived in Admiral's Kloof above Simon's Town. The City of Cape Town released its statement on Tuesday confirming this.
But baboon lobbyists are questioning the events that lead up to this killing, and are insistent that the City, its service provider NCC, and CapeNature provide answers and evidence for the decision.
Jenni Trethowan, the founder of Baboon Matters Trust noted on the NPO's Facebook page on Tuesday, that Bolo had received 'a mysterious injury' to his right eye on Friday 9 July, some ten days ago.
On that Friday, when the injury was observed, NCC Wildlife Services, who holds the baboon management contract with the City, guided the seemingly blind baboon into a cage in the Simon's Town dockyard and took him away in their van stating that he was unable to see.
Bolo was then taken to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA for assessment.
Under the compassionate care of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, Bolo was examined and an external vet was brought in to provide further advice. While the vets agreed his left eye had become permanently damaged over a number of years, his right eye was treated and after a clinical examination on Monday announced Bolo was fit to be returned to his natal troop.
RELATED: Bolo is fit for medical release
But this was not to be.
Information filtered through to baboon advocates that CoCT and CapeNature had decided, after allowing Bolo to remain at the CGHSPCA for nearly 10 days to receive treatment, that he was to be killed anyway.
So, despite having recovered his eyesight, why was Bolo killed? In terms of the contentious BTTG3 protocols, Bolo was deemed to be a problem. But what about the ongoing problematic waste at the Navy and business areas of Simon's Town? Why are there still no appropriate baboon-proof bins Ms Nieuwoudt?Jenni Trethowan, Founder and activist - Baboon Matters
He was given every chance to recover - and he did recover.....and THEN they killed him. Think about it - he recovered and THEN they killed him.....No words.Jenni Trethowan, Founder and activist - Baboon Matters
The CGHSPCA has stated that it did not make the decision to kill Bolo.
But the City of Cape Town has a very different view and argues they following their strict baboon protocols.
The City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment Marian Niewoudt makes it clear in her statement that she disagrees. She describes at length Bolo's injuries, his age, his physical health and his 'raiding' behaviour in Simons Town.
The City of Cape Town released the following statement:
CITY OF CAPE TOWN 20 JULY 2021 JOINT STATEMENT BY ALDERMAN MARIAN NIEUWOUDT, CITY OF CAPE TOWN MAYORAL COMMITTEE MEMBER FOR SPATIAL PLANNING AND ENVIRONMENT AND DR ERNST BAARD, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR: CONSERVATION OPERATIONS, CAPENATURE
Aged baboon put down following strict protocols
On 9 July 2021, the baboon WF7 (Bolo, a 14+ year-old male from the Waterfall Troop) was examined by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA (CoGHSPCA) at their premises for injuries sustained. He presented with a long and deep laceration on his left upper thigh, damage to the right eye and upon examination, severe cataracts to the left eye leaving him with impaired vision. He appeared very thin and obviously hungry, and X-rays of the skull, thorax and abdomen showed four pellet gun pellets distributed across the body. There was also bruising of the skin on the right side of the body. The attending veterinarian concluded that trauma seemed to be caused by falling or during an altercation with another male baboon. Following five days of recovery and upon request, CapeNature granted five more days for recovery. On Monday, 19 July 2021, WF7 was re-examined and recommended for release by the CoGHSPCA. Having taken all the relevant information into consideration, both from an individual welfare and baboon conservation perspective, it was CapeNature’s opinion that, on the balance of probabilities, WF7 should not be released. To release the animal would not be in his or the troop’s best interests and would most likely result in future troop destabilisation and potential welfare compromises. Backed up by a comprehensive body of evidence, CapeNature subsequently issued an instruction to the City and its service provider on 19 July 2021 in terms of the Nature Conservation Ordinance No 19 of 1974 to euthanase WF7. This was actioned on 20 July 2021.
During the course of the 10 day recovery period when WF7 was with the CoGHSPCA, the City of Cape Town and its service provider, brought to the attention of CapeNature the fact that, since May 2021, the baboon has been identified and evaluated as follows:
• He is estimated to be around 14 years of age; • He was previously the former alpha male of the troop and has offspring. However, his genetic contribution is in fact detrimental to the troop as he was a natal male in this troop; • In his absence, his splinter group of baboons has returned to the main troop making it much easier to keep the troop out of the urban space , resulting in lower risk and improved wellbeing and welfare for the troop. Apart from the troop’s wellbeing, his behaviour was also closely monitored and the following incidents were reported: • He raided dozens of occupied houses; • He charged and challenged service provider staff on numerous occasions; From a welfare perspective, WF7was also missing most of his incisors and one lower canine and is showing signs of senescence including weight loss, loss of muscle mass and a dull hair coat. Irrespective of a full recovery from the condition in his right eye, he would have remained visually impaired, if not fully blind in the left eye due to advanced cataracts.
City of Cape Town has the necessary authorisation in the form of a permit issued by CapeNature to the service provider subject to special conditions under the auspices of the Nature Conservation Ordinance. This authorisation allows City and the service provider to undertake restricted activities, such as and including using aversion techniques, capture and relocation, and euthanasia. With this permit, the City and the service provider do not have to consult CapeNature every time that a restricted activity needs to be undertaken.
The City in its press release of 24 June 2021 noted that while the broader governance issues of roles and responsibilities are being addressed, the City will not take a decision on any specific baboon or baboon troop as well as relocations or euthanasia in particular. In these cases, and in all other matters that may arise, we will be guided by CapeNature as the decision-making authority on interventions required.
End
Issued by: Media Office, City of Cape Town
Media enquiries: Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt, Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, City of Cape Town, Tel: 021 400 5154 or Cell: 084 224 0023, Email: marian.nieuwoudt@capetown.gov.za (please always copy media.account
Source : Image by Luana Pasanisi with permission
More from Local
Authorities monitor Cape Town taxi ranks as Winde calls for more SANDF troops
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener gets an update from Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm on the taxi violence in Cape Town.Read More
Cracks in the security cluster are fairly evident – criminologist
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Guy Lamb, a criminologist at the University of Stellenbosch.Read More
We can't see why bin locks should be banned - Friends of Durbanville
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Friends of Durbanville spokesperson Morne Joseph about the use of locks on refuse bins.Read More
'President Ramaphosa is in a corner. Ministers are openly defying him'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia.Read More
Cops charged for arresting innocent homeless man but scapegoating isn't new: HAC
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to activist Carlos Mesquita from the Homeless Action Committee about the scapegoating of homeless people in Cape Town.Read More
Communities bearing the brunt of taxi conflict, says Khayelitsha CPF chair
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Khayelitsha CPF chairperson Fransina Lukas about the impact of the ongoing taxi violence.Read More
'Postponing elections to 2022 a setback for small parties like Good, Al Jama-ah'
Refilwe Moloto interviews independent elections analyst Wayne Sussman.Read More
Can employees be disciplined for criminal acts (eg looting) committed off-duty?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets insight from employment law specialist Bongani Masuku (Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr).Read More
We’re afraid. We stand here for nothing – stranded commuter
Ray White interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
More from Politics
Alleged unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu to remain in custody for another week
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali about Ngizwe Mchunu's court appearance.Read More
Cracks in the security cluster are fairly evident – criminologist
Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Guy Lamb, a criminologist at the University of Stellenbosch.Read More
'President Ramaphosa is in a corner. Ministers are openly defying him'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia.Read More
IEC says Judge Moseneke's call to postpone elections 'a judicious decision'
Refilwe Moloto talks to IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo about the way forward.Read More
'Postponing elections to 2022 a setback for small parties like Good, Al Jama-ah'
Refilwe Moloto interviews independent elections analyst Wayne Sussman.Read More
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction
'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka.Read More
Justice Moseneke calls for postponement of 2021 local government elections
Judge Moseneke says his decision has been based on reports by nine medical health experts.Read More
Justice Edwin Cameron on Zuma and art of the Stalingrad defence tactic
Refilwe Moloto talks to Justice Edwin Cameron who says there are four guilty parties responsible for these kinds of 'stunt delays.Read More
'SANDF deployment has played positive role in security efforts in Gauteng, KZN'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to African Defence Review director John Stupart about the SANDF deployment to Gauteng and KZN.Read More