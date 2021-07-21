Streaming issues? Report here
'Postponing elections to 2022 a setback for small parties like Good, Al Jama-ah'

21 July 2021 9:07 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
IEC
Elections
Independent Electoral Commission
Dikgang Moseneke
Refilwe Moloto
2021 local government elections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Wayne Sussman
Inquiry into Ensuring Free and Fair Local Government Elections during Covid-19

Refilwe Moloto interviews independent elections analyst Wayne Sussman.

  • Justice Dikgang Moseneke on Tuesday recommended a postponement of the 2021 Local Government Elections to February 2022

  • A postponement will be a setback for smaller parties, many of which are likely to have more councillors after the election than they do now

© inkdrop/123rf.com

READ: IEC says Judge Moseneke's call to postpone elections 'a judicious decision'

The Inquiry into Ensuring Free and Fair Local Government Elections during Covid-19 has recommended that the 2021 Local Government Elections be postponed from October 2021 to February 2022.

Even postponed elections will be unfair, especially for new parties and those showing signs of growth, according to independent elections analyst Wayne Sussman.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Sussman (scroll up to listen).

Can a Constitutional Court make this decision on its own? Does it need a supermajority of 75% from Parliament?

Wayne Sussman, independent elections analyst

By the time we get to late October… a lot more voters will be vaccinated… It will be summer. The IEC could’ve made provisions for trying to do as much of the voting outside as possible…

Wayne Sussman, independent elections analyst

Parties like the Economic Freedom Fighters and the ANC rely on large rallies… Our style of campaigning in South Africa relies on rallies…

Wayne Sussman, independent elections analyst

Parties like Good, Al Jama-ah, and the National Freedom Party are likely to have considerably more councillors [after the elections] than they currently have… It [postponement of the election] is a setback for those parties…

Wayne Sussman, independent elections analyst

I think the IEC and courts will support Judge Moseneke’s findings… It looks like the elections will be held in February 2022…

Wayne Sussman, independent elections analyst



