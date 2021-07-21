'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory'





Certain vaccinations before travelling to some countries has always been mandatory, says Dr Badenhorst

Yellow fever vaccinations are one example that has always been a requirement

Many colleges in the United States require certain vaccinations before students from abroad are allowed to study there

Copyright: toa55 /123rf

With more countries asking for a vaccine certificate before entering their borders, Dr Dan Badenhorst, head of the Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic talks about the process of getting vaccinated for travelling.

Prior to the pandemic, it has always been normal practice to receive certain vaccinations when travelling to particular countries. The yellow fever shot is one of the more common requirements.

There are many instances where vaccinations are mandatory with regard to travel. The one most people know about is the Yellow Fever Vaccine where it is required to have a travel certificate in the form of a Yellow Fever card and the intention is to prevent the spread of yellow fever between those countries. Dr Dan Badenhorst, Head - Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic

But it is not just yellow fever that is mandatory, he says.

We see many private institutions like colleges in America, who demand vaccinations for people to come and study at their universities or work at their summer camps. Dr Dan Badenhorst, Head - Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic

Other examples would be healthcare workers being required to have, for example, the Hepatitis B vaccine or companies requiring food handlers to have certain shots, he explains.

So it is not a new concept. Dr Dan Badenhorst, Head - Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic

With regard to Covid-19 vaccinations, he says while everyone is encouraged to get it, they are not being forced to do so.

Once everyone has had access to the vaccine we will see how many have elected to do so. Dr Dan Badenhorst, Head - Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic

He says herd immunity needs to be attained.