'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Taxi violence
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ndithini Tyhido
Today at 15:40
Book: Why we kneel, How we Rise
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Holding
Today at 15:50
Michael Holding cont ...
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Holding
Today at 16:05
Kenyan environmental activist murdered
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Paula Kahumbu
Today at 16:20
Health warnings issued in Durban over toxic fumes stemming from chemical blaze
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tony Carnie
Today at 16:55
CR17 ruling and should intra-party funding be legislated
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Today at 17:05
Which parties would benefit or suffer should the local government elections be postponed
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Berkowitz
Today at 17:20
City needs to collaborate on innovative modes of transport
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mikhail Manuel - PhD in Civil Engineering at Centre for Transport Studies at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:45
Vaccinated South Africans can now visit France
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Daniel
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Communites bearing the brunt of taxi conflict, says Khayelitsha CPF chair Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Khayelitsha CPF chairperson Fransina Lukas about the impact of the ongoing taxi violen... 21 July 2021 10:56 AM
'Postponing elections to 2022 a setback for small parties like Good, Al Jama-ah' Refilwe Moloto interviews independent elections analyst Wayne Sussman. 21 July 2021 9:07 AM
Can employees be disciplined for criminal acts (eg looting) committed off-duty? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets insight from employment law specialist Bongani Masuku (Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr). 20 July 2021 9:12 PM
View all Local
IEC says Judge Moseneke's call to postpone elections 'a judicious decision' Refilwe Moloto talks to IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo about the way forward. 21 July 2021 9:14 AM
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Justice Moseneke calls for postponement of 2021 local government elections Judge Moseneke says his decision has been based on reports by nine medical health experts. 20 July 2021 2:58 PM
View all Politics
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars. 20 July 2021 7:48 PM
Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving' John Maytham interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 20 July 2021 4:44 PM
View all Business
'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory' Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling. 21 July 2021 11:45 AM
Your teen might be addicted to codeine concoctions. There is help at hand Pippa Hudson talks to drug expert and councellor David Bayever about the codeine cocktail nicknamed 'Lean' on the streets. 20 July 2021 3:41 PM
Got memories stuck on VHS or Betamax? Convert them to DVD – or another format Pippa Hudson interviews Noel Solomon, owner of VNG Dubbing. 20 July 2021 2:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Sport
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
England scraps lockdown rules but Covid-19 cases on the rise with Delta strain CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to BBC correspondent Rich Preston about the latest international news stories. 19 July 2021 12:28 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
'Organised criminals are stopping anybody for transporting passengers' Lester Kiewit interviewed Bronwen Dyke, Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow. 20 July 2021 10:49 AM
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory'

21 July 2021 11:45 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
COVID-19 vaccination passport
vaccination card
travel vaccination

Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling.
  • Certain vaccinations before travelling to some countries has always been mandatory, says Dr Badenhorst
  • Yellow fever vaccinations are one example that has always been a requirement
  • Many colleges in the United States require certain vaccinations before students from abroad are allowed to study there
Copyright: toa55 /123rf

With more countries asking for a vaccine certificate before entering their borders, Dr Dan Badenhorst, head of the Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic talks about the process of getting vaccinated for travelling.

Prior to the pandemic, it has always been normal practice to receive certain vaccinations when travelling to particular countries. The yellow fever shot is one of the more common requirements.

There are many instances where vaccinations are mandatory with regard to travel. The one most people know about is the Yellow Fever Vaccine where it is required to have a travel certificate in the form of a Yellow Fever card and the intention is to prevent the spread of yellow fever between those countries.

Dr Dan Badenhorst, Head - Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic

But it is not just yellow fever that is mandatory, he says.

We see many private institutions like colleges in America, who demand vaccinations for people to come and study at their universities or work at their summer camps.

Dr Dan Badenhorst, Head - Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic

Other examples would be healthcare workers being required to have, for example, the Hepatitis B vaccine or companies requiring food handlers to have certain shots, he explains.

So it is not a new concept.

Dr Dan Badenhorst, Head - Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic

With regard to Covid-19 vaccinations, he says while everyone is encouraged to get it, they are not being forced to do so.

Once everyone has had access to the vaccine we will see how many have elected to do so.

Dr Dan Badenhorst, Head - Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic

He says herd immunity needs to be attained.

If not enough people start vaccinating then these types of regulations will come into play to force more people to go for the vaccine.

Dr Dan Badenhorst, Head - Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic



21 July 2021 11:45 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
COVID-19 vaccination passport
vaccination card
travel vaccination

More from World

US slams China for glacial pace of action on climate crisis

21 July 2021 11:43 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire

20 July 2021 8:39 PM

Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market?

20 July 2021 5:45 AM

Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

England scraps lockdown rules but Covid-19 cases on the rise with Delta strain

19 July 2021 12:28 PM

CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to BBC correspondent Rich Preston about the latest international news stories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG

16 July 2021 11:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours'

16 July 2021 10:03 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home

15 July 2021 11:00 AM

Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump

13 July 2021 9:18 PM

Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19

13 July 2021 12:39 PM

The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] 'Come clean over eSwatini cover up' local PR firm urged

12 July 2021 1:10 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Media Monitoring Africa's Willam Bird about an SA PR firm's connections to the eSwatini government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire

20 July 2021 8:39 PM

Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom

20 July 2021 7:48 PM

No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your teen might be addicted to codeine concoctions. There is help at hand

20 July 2021 3:41 PM

Pippa Hudson talks to drug expert and councellor David Bayever about the codeine cocktail nicknamed 'Lean' on the streets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Got memories stuck on VHS or Betamax? Convert them to DVD – or another format

20 July 2021 2:16 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Noel Solomon, owner of VNG Dubbing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expect snow, bitterly cold, wet weather in next few days

20 July 2021 1:06 PM

Ray White interviews South Africa Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market?

20 July 2021 5:45 AM

Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m

19 July 2021 7:49 PM

Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation

17 July 2021 12:20 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tips on how to look after your mental health and exist in a positive mindspace

17 July 2021 10:56 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to registered clinical psychologist Duduzile Maphanga about taking care of your mental health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 July 2021

16 July 2021 5:12 PM

Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'President Ramaphosa is in a corner. Ministers are openly defying him'

Local Politics

Not working due to lockdown? What to do to get UIF Ters money – it’s open again

Business

Cracks in the security cluster are fairly evident – criminologist

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Pfizer/BioNTech to produce COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa

21 July 2021 2:07 PM

Zuma applies for compassionate leave to attend brother's funeral - dept

21 July 2021 1:21 PM

Life Esidimeni inquest proceedings adjourned until Friday

21 July 2021 1:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA