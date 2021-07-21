Communities bearing the brunt of taxi conflict, says Khayelitsha CPF chair
- Khayelitsha CPF chairperson Fransina Lukas says commuters are forced to walk long distances due to the disruptions caused by the taxi feud
- Buses are not entering the communities of Khayelitsha, Metrorail trains do not operate in the area, and commuters are being thrown out of private vehicles
- Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called for additional SANDF troops to ensure the safety of commuters
The chairperson of the Khayelitsha Community Policing Forum (CPF), Fransina Lukas, says commuters are struggling to get to and from work amid the ongoing taxi conflict in Cape Town.
Thousands of workers have been left stranded this week after taxi violence spilled over threatening commuters on the Golden Arrow Bus Service.
Buses are now offering a limited service and are not operating within Nyanga, Langa, Gugulethu, Blue Downs, Mfuleni, and Khayelitsha.
RELATED: Bus services scaled down after Golden Arrow 'caught in crossfire' of taxi feud
Trains are not an option for many commuters as Metrorail's central line - which services Khayelitsha, Mitchell’s Plain, and Belhar - is still not fully operational. The service only runs as far as Langa.
There have also been several cancellations on other train lines due to the impact of taxi conflict on Metrorail workers and some staff being infected with Covid-19.
RELATED: Limited train services as Metrorail staff affected by taxi violence and Covid-19
Lukas says many commuters have no choice but to walk long distances.
The CPF chair says the community supports Premier Alan Winde's calls for additional SANDF troops to ensure the safety of commuters.
However, she tells CapeTalk that the main priority is to find a resolution to the impasse between rival taxi associations.
RELATED: Taxi violence driven by agenda to extend monopoly on public transport - JP Smith
Unfortunately, our people are forced to walk long distances because of a lack of public transport with the taxi fights.Fransina Lukas, Chairperson - Khayelitsha CPF
The buses are there but people are so fearful because even the buses are being attacked as well as the private vehicles.Fransina Lukas, Chairperson - Khayelitsha CPF
People are offloaded from private vehicles so there is no alternative, basically. As you know also, Metrorail is not operating. People are left to walk. There's no other way.Fransina Lukas, Chairperson - Khayelitsha CPF
The violence has never stopped. The threat is real, the threat is always there. It's imminent.Fransina Lukas, Chairperson - Khayelitsha CPF
From the community perspective, we really support any and all interventions to ensure the safety of commuters and our community, but our best bet is really for a resolution to this conflict.Fransina Lukas, Chairperson - Khayelitsha CPF
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_35830945_tin-houses-in-the-township-of-khayelitsha-reputed-to-be-the-largest-and-fastest-growing-township-in-.html
