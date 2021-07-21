Not working due to lockdown? What to do to get UIF Ters money – it’s open again





UIF Ters opened again on Tuesday for workers in industries most severely affected by the latest level four lockdown regulations

Money will be paid directly into bank accounts from 26 July

UIF Ters is well-capitalised, but is experiencing administrative problems

Applications for the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Covid-19 Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) programme reopened on Tuesday.

Who qualifies?

Venues hosting auctions

Professional sports

Venues hosting social events, concerts, and live performances

The liquor industry

Aviation

Casinos

Hospitality

Tourism

Businesses that form part of the value chains of the industries above

In a nutshell, workers in industries most affected by level four lockdown regulations may apply.

Beneficiaries will be paid directly into their bank accounts from 26 July.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Makhosonke Buthelezi, a spokesperson at the Department of Labour (scroll up to listen).

It has to be employees whose companies… contributed to UIF… This time around we pay directly into the employees’ accounts… Makhosonke Buthelezi, spokesperson - Department of Labour

We acknowledge there is a bottleneck… We are extremely overwhelmed… We are coming up with alternatives such as sending spreadsheets [to retrenching companies] … We are trying our best. Makhosonke Buthelezi, spokesperson - Department of Labour

Once we get to liquidation, it becomes a problem… Staff are treated as creditors… We have investigators… We can’t just let that money go… Makhosonke Buthelezi, spokesperson - Department of Labour

We don’t have a problem with budget; it’s an administrative problem… If you are in the system, and we’re waiting for some details… When we get the information, we will process that claim… Makhosonke Buthelezi, spokesperson - Department of Labour