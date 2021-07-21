Cops charged for arresting innocent homeless man but scapegoating isn't new: HAC





Two SAPS officers stationed at Maitland appeared in court this week on charges of kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice

The cops are accused of kidnapping a homeless man and arresting him for a crime he didn't commit after the officers reportedly let their original suspect get away

Activist Carlos Mesquita says homeless people are often victims of wrongful arrests and spend months behind bars because of poor investigating

© arkadijschell/123rf.com

Two Maitland police officers appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court this week for allegedly arresting an innocent homeless man after losing their actual suspect.

According to the Daily Voice, the officers arrested a suspect for a home burglary but he later got away.

Instead of reporting what happened, the two cops allegedly replaced the suspect with a homeless man on the street and put him in the holding cells.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk told the Daily Voice that the officers were charged with kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

Social activist Carlos Mesquita, who co-founded the Homeless Action Committee (HAC), says homeless people are often scapegoated by police for crimes they did not commit.

Mesquita says homeless people are easy targets for wrongful arrests and spend months behind bars because of inadequate police investigations.

According to the activist, many of these cases have been "swept under the carpet" in the past.

Mesquita claims a number of homeless people living on Table Mountain have been wrongfully arrested for car break-ins in the Sea Point area.

"It usually gets thrown out of the court and the person spends 6 months in jail for absolutely nothing", he tells CapeTalk.

He says a similar thing happened with the homeless man who was initially accused of starting the wildfire that ravaged over 600 hectares of Table Mountain and parts of UCT in April.

RELATED: Blaming homeless for fire-starting is discrimination, says former homeless man

It's not a joke because it happens very often. Carlos Mesquita, Co-founder - Homeless Action Committee

I remember in Sea Point we had numerous cases where there were break-ins in cars and the people on the mountain would be arrested despite the fact that they had nothing to do with the crime. Carlos Mesquita, Co-founder - Homeless Action Committee

I'm glad that it's making the papers now and that there are detected. Carlos Mesquita, Co-founder - Homeless Action Committee

They are very quick to take the homeless person. It happens very often. Carlos Mesquita, Co-founder - Homeless Action Committee