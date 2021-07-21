We can't see why bin locks should be banned - Friends of Durbanville
- Durbanville residents have started a petition to the City to allow bin locks to be used in the metro
- The City of Cape Town has been butting heads with Durbanville residents over the use of gravity locks on council-owned wheelie bins
"Bin locks keep our neighborhood safe."
"I'm tired of the mess the street folk leave behind after rummaging through the bin."
That's according to residents in Durbanville who have signed a petition urging the City of Cape Town to allow the use of bin guards or gravity locks in the metro.
Some residents have been installing gravity locks on their 240-litre wheelie bins to help prevent people from scratching in bins on refuse collection day.
A petition has now been created after the City issued a memo last week stating that the installation of locking devices on wheelie bins was illegal.
At least 370 people have signed the petition so far.
RELATED: Local eco-warrior Loretta Waterboer wins award for recycling impact in Fisantekraal
According to the Friends of Durbanville, the gravity locks have been effective at reducing foot traffic in the area and keeping neighbourhoods clean and safe.
Morne Joseph, the PR Officer for Friends of Durbanville, says the locks have been used by some homeowners to deter littering and criminal elements.
But City officials maintain that the locks and any modifications to council-owned bins are not permitted.
Without these locks, we've experienced a lot of waste, the area is dirty and left unclean because of people scratching in the bins.Morne Joseph, PR Officer - Friends of Durbanville
We are aware that the City of Cape Town is planning to put a ban on the bin locks because it interferes with their operational mechanisms on rubble collection day.Morne Joseph, PR Officer - Friends of Durbanville
Communities actually saw the value of these bin locks, with them bins can be properly locked on the day of bin collection.Morne Joseph, PR Officer - Friends of Durbanville
Instead of waste and refuse lying around, and neatly go into the rubbish truck and leave the area.Morne Joseph, PR Officer - Friends of Durbanville
When it comes to allowing people to scratch in your bins it boils down to giving irresponsibly... we want to focus on giving responsibly.Morne Joseph, PR Officer - Friends of Durbanville
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_148160981_household-waste-and-recycling-bins-ready-for-collection-outside-a-home.html?vti=lmmd8ya7butvtra3dy-1-48
