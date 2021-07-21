US slams China for glacial pace of action on climate crisis
-
US climate envoy John Kerry says China must speed up the rate at which it aims to cut carbon emissions to avoid “climate chaos”
-
The previous US administration pulled out of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change mitigation
-
The United States is, historically, the world’s worst carbon emitter by far
China must lower its carbon emissions sooner to avert climate “chaos”, US climate envoy John Kerry has warned on Tuesday.
The only way to “break free from the world’s mutual suicide pact” was cooperation between the US and China, said Kerry.
He called China’s continued construction of coalfired power stations “troubling”.
China plans to peak carbon emissions by 2030 while the US aims to cut its emissions in half by that time.
The United States is the world’s second-largest emitter, after China.
On a per-person basis, the US ranks 4th (after Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, and Australia) while China is 13th.
Historically, the United States is the world’s worst carbon culprit, having emitted 28.8% of the total since 1850 compared to China’s 9%.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).
You can argue it’s only this administration that has shown commitment to cutting carbon emissions…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
They’re not exactly in the best position for John Kerry to have a right go at China…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_50105888_flags-of-usa-and-china-painted-on-cracked-wall.html?vti=ldt09y35pizmch5hc1-1-6
More from World
'Travel vaccinations are not a new concept, many vaccinations are mandatory'
Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Dan Badenhorst at Kenilworth Medicross Travel Clinic about getting vaccinated for travelling.Read More
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire
Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block.Read More
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market?
Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works.Read More
England scraps lockdown rules but Covid-19 cases on the rise with Delta strain
CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to BBC correspondent Rich Preston about the latest international news stories.Read More
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours'
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home
Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready.Read More
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump
Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice.Read More
South Korea bans uptempo music in gyms in fight against Covid-19
The East Asian country has introduced new rules relating to the type of music allowed during group exercise classes at gyms.Read More
More from Business
Not working due to lockdown? What to do to get UIF Ters money – it’s open again
Lester Kiewit interviews Makhosonke Buthelezi, a spokesperson at the Department of Labour.Read More
Can employees be disciplined for criminal acts (eg looting) committed off-duty?
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets insight from employment law specialist Bongani Masuku (Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr).Read More
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire
Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block.Read More
End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom
No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars.Read More
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction
'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka.Read More
Basic Income Grant: 'We are a traumatised nation. People are starving'
John Maytham interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute.Read More
Global markets fall sharply, weighed by spiralling Delta-variant
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Employees entitled to paid time off to get Covid jab
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jan Truter at LabourWise about the employees' rights when it comes to taking time off to be vaccinated.Read More
'Organised criminals are stopping anybody for transporting passengers'
Lester Kiewit interviewed Bronwen Dyke, Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow.Read More