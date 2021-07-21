US slams China for glacial pace of action on climate crisis





US climate envoy John Kerry says China must speed up the rate at which it aims to cut carbon emissions to avoid “climate chaos”

The previous US administration pulled out of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change mitigation

The United States is, historically, the world’s worst carbon emitter by far

China must lower its carbon emissions sooner to avert climate “chaos”, US climate envoy John Kerry has warned on Tuesday.

The only way to “break free from the world’s mutual suicide pact” was cooperation between the US and China, said Kerry.

He called China’s continued construction of coalfired power stations “troubling”.

China plans to peak carbon emissions by 2030 while the US aims to cut its emissions in half by that time.

The United States is the world’s second-largest emitter, after China.

On a per-person basis, the US ranks 4th (after Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, and Australia) while China is 13th.

Historically, the United States is the world’s worst carbon culprit, having emitted 28.8% of the total since 1850 compared to China’s 9%.

